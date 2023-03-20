Another weekend passing can only mean that another string of shows has been completed for Adele’s Las Vegas residency.

The Chasing Pavements hitmaker is currently headlining her first-ever residency in Sin City titled Weekends With Adele.

So far, all the concerts have taken place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Adele has signed on to perform every weekend until March 25.

To honor another set of shows, Adele took to Instagram to share some more memories that have taken place recently.

“Weekend 16,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of one day, Adele’s post racked up more than 1.8 million likes and over 6,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 52.7 million followers.

Adele stunned in Versace

In an IG post consisting of eight new images, Adele wowed in a black dress made out of silky material. The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and featured long, loose-fitted sleeves.

The gown fell to the floor and had a thin, glittery belt wrapped across the middle.

Adele accessorized her look with long, dangling silver earrings that dazzled in the light as well as some rings. She styled her long blonde locks in a ponytail and opted for a red lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

The London-born musician rocked long nails with a french tip.

In the first slide, Adele was captured on stage with a radiant smile on her face, living her best life.

In the following frame, she was snapped mid-performance, belting out one of her hits to the crowd.

Known for her crowd interactions at each show, Adele was also photographed walking through the venue while holding onto a lucky screaming fan’s hand.

For the sixth slide, she showed off her epic stage design that displayed her band and fiery backdrop.

In the eighth and final pic, Adele was photographed from behind while surrounded by smoke on stage. Holding the mic in her left hand, she raised the other beside her.

Adele never intended to lose weight

With so much discussion surrounding her image and weight loss, Adele set the record straight in a 2021 interview with British Vogue about why she chose to work out on a regular basis.

“Working out, I would just feel better,” Adele told the magazine.

“It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it,” she continued.

Adele revealed that she works out three times a week, stating that she does her weights in the morning, moves on to hiking or boxing in the afternoon, and then does her cardio at night.