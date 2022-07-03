Adele doubles down on decision to cancel Las Vegas residency because it wasn’t ‘good enough’

Adele supports her decision to cancel Las Vegas residency. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Adele opens up about deciding to cancel her Las Vegas residency in January.

The last-minute decision angered supporters who traveled from all over the world to attend the event.

Rumors began to surface about the reasons behind the cancellation, some laying the blame on her relationship with Rich Paul.

Adele says the show wasn’t ‘good enough’

Adele revealed that the Las Vegas residency simply was not up to her standard in a radio interview with the host of Desert Island Discs, Lauren Laverne.

“The show was not good enough. Maybe my silence has been deadly, I don’t know. But it was horrible,” she said, according to The Guardian.

However, the British superstar singer doesn’t regret putting a halt to the show:

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down. I’d thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”

“I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and that is why it was such a massive, massive story,” she added, continuing:

“It was like, ‘I don’t care. You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.’”

On 30 November 2021, Adele announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace which was scheduled to begin on 21 January 2022 and continue until April this year.

However, just one day before she was set to start it was postponed due to delivery delays, staffing issues, and COVID-19.

Adele struggled for months after the Las Vegas cancellation

Despite having no regrets, the Easy On Me singer struggled with the decision.

In the same interview, she opened up about feeling guilty over postponing her residency.

“I was a shell of a person for a couple of months,” the singer said in the radio interview. “I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”

This comes following her back-to-back performances this weekend in Hyde Park London – her first public concert in five years.

She told the audience during her Friday performance that she would announce the rearranged US dates “very, very soon”, and she was still waiting for some equipment to be ready.