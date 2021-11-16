Actress Vanessa Angel and husband die in car crash as 1-year-old son survives

Vanessa Angel with her husband Bibi and their toddler son Gala. Pic credit: @vanessaangelofficial/Instagram

Actress Vanessa Angel and her husband died in a car accident — in which the pair’s one-year-old son survived.

The Indonesian star and partner Febri “Bibi” Andriansyah died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, while their one-year-old Gala Sky Andriansyah, his babysitter, and the family’s driver all suffered injuries.

The star, who has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram, had earlier posted a photo of the family in their Mitsubishi Pajero Sport ahead of an event they were reportedly set to attend.

East Java Police spokesperson Gatot Repli Handoko said, “There were five people. Two people died, three people were injured.”

According to The Jakarta Post, police believe the driver may have been drowsy when he swerved the vehicle and crashed into the guardrails of a toll road.

Vanessa Angel is remembered on social media

Tributes poured in on social media for the actress, whose real name is Vanesza Adzania, including from several of Indonesia’s biggest stars — with many expressing disbelief at the tragedy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Model, actress, and presenter Lotta Senk wrote, “Vanessaaaaaaa 😭😭😭😭😭 please please let it hoax… pleaseeee.”

Pic credit: @senklotta/Twitter

The car accident took place at 12: 36pm on November 4 on the Jombang Toll Road in East Java. The bodies of Vanessa and her husband were taken to a local hospital while their son, the babysitter, and the driver were rushed to a separate hospital for treatment.

There was controversy following the couple’s death after their graves were damaged at the cemetery where they were buried. Initial reports claimed that the graves had been intentionally tampered with, however, the cemetery caretaker later confirmed they were damaged by rain.

Who is Vanessa Angel?

Vanessa Angel first achieved celebrity status in her home country after landing a role in the soap opera Cinta Intan before going on to star in various other TV and movie roles. She also dabbled in music, with her hit collaboration with actor Nicky Tirta, titled Indah Cintaku, receiving more than 30 million views online.

In recent years, she became embroiled in controversy after twice being sentenced to time in prison — once for possession of prescription drugs and later for her alleged involvement in a prostitution ring.

As well as her screen and music careers, Vanessa was also an entrepreneur with several businesses to her name including her own fashion company VANESZA and jewelry line Linva Jewelry.

Her husband, an entrepreneur, was also involved in several of her ventures and had a large social media following in his own right.

In other recent tragic news, skateboarding pro Zane Timpson and Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price both died in the past week.