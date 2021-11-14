Chris Daughtry’s daughter Hannah Price, 25, death ‘a homicide’

Hannah Price, the daughter of American Idol alum Chris Daughtry, is dead at age 25. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Featureflash/@americangoth/Instagram

Hannah Price, the stepdaughter of Chris Daughtry, has died — with law enforcement reportedly telling her family her death was a homicide.

She was reportedly found at her home in Fentress County, Tennesse, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the singer’s representative in a statement.

According to TMZ, Hannah Price’s family was told her cause of death was a homicide.

The publication reports that her boyfriend Bobby Jolly was arrested the same day and is currently in jail. Police have not revealed why Jolly was detained or whether he is a suspect in her death.

Hannah Price was 25 years of age when she died and left behind two young children.

Family reveals Hannah ‘sustained injuries’ in homicide death

Former American Idol contestant and Daughtry vocalist Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna released statements following the death of their daughter.

In an Instagram statement paying tribute to her daughter, Deanna said the family is waiting for the death’s cause to be investigated.

“We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Chris also released a statement, saying, “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye, and I was processing it privately.”

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah, and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

The 41-year-old singer added, alongside a photo of Hannah, “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

“Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply💔💔💔.”

Chris Daughtry married Deanna in November 2000. She had Hannah from a previous marriage, and he also has a stepson. Deanna and Chris also have twins Noah and Adalynn, born in 1998.

Hannah Price was shot in the face in 2018

In April 2019, Price posted a graphic image of herself on her Facebook page [warning: graphic image] revealing that she had been shot in the face in October 2018.

She said in a comment that the incident occurred while she was trying to save a 15-year-old boy trying to join a crip gang in Humboldt, Tennessee, and told how the shooting occurred not long after her biological father’s suicide.

“A 15-year-old kid was trying to get into a Crip gang in Humboldt Tennessee,” she wrote, “And my friend at the time, my roommate I barely really knew him took me somewhere where I did not feel safe, and these kids tried to kill him, but they didn’t have the gun cocked so by the time that I noticed they were trying to shoot at him I was trying to run the kid over with my car and I ended up getting shot in the face by this kid.”

Hannah told how she was left blind for two weeks after the shooting. She also started a GoFundMe, which raised $945, after saying that she was robbed during a nine-hour surgery.