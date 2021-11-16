Zane Timpson death: Skateboarding pro dies age 26, Tony Hawk pays tribute

Popular skateboarder Zane Timpson dies at age 26, numerous tributes pour in, but the cause of death is unknown. Pic credit:@zanetimpson/Instagram

Pro skateboarder Zane Timpson has reportedly died at age 26. His death has been confirmed by numerous tributes, including skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Timpson was a California native and popular on Instagram, where he shared videos of his skateboarding tricks.

There are several rumors about his cause of death; however, it is currently unknown how the Bones Wheels Team pro skateboarder died at just 26 years of age.

Not much is known about Timpson outside of his skateboarding career. He had a girlfriend but no children.

Last month, he published a book named SufferLove, described as a “part-zine, part-diary, part-scrapbook, part-portfolio, part-poetry chapbook,” according to the Blurb publisher page.

The late skateboarder had about 39,000 followers on his Instagram account. He posted a video on his account only about three days before his unexpected death.

Tributes pour in for Zane Timpson

Numerous tributes describe Zane Timpson as a unique character and an inspiration. His influence spreads across his native California from Encinitas to San Francisco.

Timpson’s outgoing personality made him a star in the skateboarding community. He rose from the amateurs to the pro’s where he was part of the Bones Wheels Team.

Tony Hawk paid tribute to “gifted skater” Timpson, who he described as having a “contagious spirit” in an Instagram statement.

Hawk posted a video of the late skateboarder where he pulls off a difficult “heelflip indie to fakie right.”

Thrasher Magazine paid tribute to Zane on its social media accounts as well as a written obituary to the late skateboarding star.

“Zane Timpson was an exceptional skateboarder and even better friend. He touched everyone around him with his humor, excitement, and selfless good nature. Read this heartfelt piece and revisit some highlights from an extraordinary life.”

💚 https://t.co/WWPSBLNWbj pic.twitter.com/M97t4v3KkZ — Thrasher Magazine (@thrashermag) November 16, 2021

Jordan Maxham also paid tribute to Zane Timpson

Jordan Maxham, a skateboarder and Zane’s friend, left a touching tribute on Instagram but did not reveal his cause of death.

“I cried all day yesterday. I hugged your pro model board that you signed for me. I took it skating with me and went frontside the whole time,” Maxham wrote on Instagram caption alongside videos and photos of the pair, adding:

“I read our texts and called you. You didn’t answer. I left you a voice mail that nobody will hear. If they do, They won’t understand cause I could barely speak through the flood of tears. I woke up crying again today. I still can’t grasp the fact that you are away.”

The pro skateboarder took time out of his schedule to teach children skateboarding.

Zane Timpson is survived by his skateboarding legacy and his impact on his supporters and family.

In recent years the skateboarding community has also had to come to terms with the deaths of Jon Comer, aged 43, and Ben Raemers, who passed away at the age of 28. Both of whom died in 2019.