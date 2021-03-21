Actress Bella Thorne is engaged to Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne and Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo are engaged. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Actress Bella Thorne is engaged to her boyfriend, Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

The 23-year-old Shake It Up star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share the news with her more than 24 million followers.

She shared a video of herself that appeared to have been shot by her fiancé, 25-year-old Mascolo.

Thorne shows off her diamond engagement ring in the video.

“Thank you for being amazing, baby,” Mascolo, who appeared to be behind the camera, can be heard saying. “I love you so much.”

Thorne could not hide her joy. She smiled and giggled happily as she answered, “I love you so much.”

She then blew a kiss at the camera.

“Yayyy! We are getting married,” Mascolo said.

Thorne also shared a photo of herself posing with Mascolo, who is one-half of the group Benji & Fede.

In the photo, Mascolo, smiling, throws a heavily tattooed arm around Thorne. He raises Thorne’s hand with the other to show off her engagement ring.

Thorne sticks out her tongue in the photo captioned, “How it’s going.”

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Thorne previously identified as pansexual

Thorne originally identified as bisexual in a tweet she shared in 2016. She and Tana Mongeau announced they were in a relationship in September 2017. Thorne was reportedly still dating rapper Mod Sun at the time.

She and Mongeau split in February 2019. She then split with Mod Sun (Derek Ryan Smith) two months later in April.

Monsters and critics reported that Thorne first identified as pansexual during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America in July 2019.

She appeared on the show to talk about her book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray.

She revealed during the show that she had previously thought of herself as bisexual but only recently realized that she was pansexual.

She said that being pansexual means that you just “like what you like” regardless of gender.

She later accused Mongeau of “breaking girl code.” Some fans speculated Thorne meant that she caught Mongeau dating Mod Sun behind her back.

Thorne was romantically linked with several other people, including Scott Disick, Gregg Sulkin, Charlie Puth, and Ryan Nassif.

Thorne and Mascolo were first romantically linked in April 2019

Thorne was first romantically linked with the Italian singer Mascolo in April 2019 after she officially split from Mod Sun.

Monsters and Critics reported that rumors began circulating online in October 2019 that she had a new girlfriend, Alex Martini.

People began wondering whether that meant she had broken up with Mascolo. Some fans took to her Instagram to inquire about him.

When Mascolo later posted a comment to Thorne’s Instagram expressing approval of Martini, many fans thought it meant they were in a “throuple.”

Bella Thorne played CeCe Jones in Disney’s Shake It Up

Bella Thorne is an actress, model, singer, and director known for playing CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel series, Shake It Up.

She also played Margaux Darling in the series Dirty Sexy Money.

She appeared in several movies, including Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and The Babysitter. She also appeared in Amityville: The Awakening and Infamous.

She made her directorial debut in Her & Him, an adult movie released in 2019, starring Abella Danger and Small Hands.

In 2011, Thorne released a single Watch Me, with Zendaya. The song is from Shake It Up: Break It Down, the soundtrack for the Disney Channel series, Shake It Up.