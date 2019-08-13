Bella Thorne is making directorial debut in Pornhub movie: Here is everything we know about Her & Him

Former Disney Channel star Bella Throne is making her directorial debut in a Pornhub movie titled Her & Him

Bella Thorne revealed on Tuesday through a Pornhub Behind the Scenes YouTube series video that she is collaborating with the website to make the new adult movie Her & Him.

The upcoming film, which is the 21-year-old’s directorial debut, is part of Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series. The film will debut at The Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany (Sept. 11 – Sept. 15) before it becomes available on Pornhub.

In the promotional video (see the Safe For Work video below) Thorne explains her inspiration for the film. She said she initially intended to make a Christmas horror movie but changed her mind. She explains she was inspired to do the film by considering the idea about a relationship between a male and a female struggling for dominance.

“My vision originally actually was to make a Christmas horror movie. And instead, I made a very beautiful, ethereal, neon type of vision,” she said in the video. “Sometimes you got into it thinking that you want something specific. Then you totally change your mind, and you don’t go with that idea at all.” “What inspired me to do the movie was basically thinking about this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance and how much that relates to us in our general world besides in a sexual scenario.”

What is Her & Him about?

The Safe For Work trailer for the movie hit the internet on Tuesday. The film stars Small Hands as “an edgy twenty-something guy.” He discovers his girlfriend (Abella Danger) has been searching online for “how to kill your boyfriend and get away with it.”

Small Hands becomes obsessed with the thought that Danger’s character is secretly planning to murder him. His fears lead to a confrontation between the two that spins out of control in a sexually-charged atmosphere.

A scene shows Small Hands’ character retrieving a knife from a kitchen drawer.

“Her & Him is a modernistic, sexually explicit Romeo and Juliet-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other,” Corey Price, Pornhub’s vice president, told New York Post.

The film, which also features music from rapper Mod Sun (Thorne’s ex), will hit Pornhub after it debuts at The Oldenburg Film Festival.