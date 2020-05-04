A nurse who battled COVID-19 on the frontline has publicly thanked Taylor Swift sending her gifts and a handwritten note

Taylor Swift has been doing what she can to honor those working the frontlines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included singling out a Utah based nurse for special praise.

Utah based nurse Whitney Hilton has been working in New York City, the epicenter for America’s COVID-19 outbreak, at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

She has documented her harrowing experiences of working on the frontline, which she has described as scary, tough, and rewarding.

She also wrote of nurses being “burned out.”

However, on returning to Utah, she learned that Swift had not only heard of her plight but also left her several gifts.

Taylor Swift gifted nurse a box full of merchandise

Swift sent the hardworking nurse a box of merchandise from her Lover album and a handwritten letter to thank the nurse for all her work, and to wish her a happy 30th birthday.

A delighted Hilton took to Twitter last night to publicly thank the You Belong With Me singer for her generosity.

The frontline nurse wrote, “I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT.” She recounted how she got a “box full of merch” and a personalized letter from the Grammy Award-winning superstar.

Hilton finished her post by stating that “this was quite literally the best day of my life.”

She also included four photos of herself with Taylor Swift branded T-shirts, the handwritten letter, and balloons that spelled out “happy B’ day Whit.”

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

Many praised nurse Whitney Hilton and Taylor Swift

Many commented on her post, both thanking Hilton for her work and also praising Swift for her generosity.

One Twitter user said, “you’re wonderful, thank you for what you do,” and another wrote, “that is awesome!!! Thank you for all you have done to help!!”

“Oh my gosh I’m going to cry, you deserve this the absolute most for everything that you do,” wrote another user.

Earlier, Hilton had posted a video that would melt the coldest of hearts of herself, shrieking in delight as she unwrapped the gifts from Swift. She again thanked Taylor from the “bottom of my heart” and apologized for being so excited by the gifts and letter.

THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

💜💗💙❤️💚💛🧡

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN 😂) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020

Taylor Swift has shown a lot of generosity since COVID-19 began to spread across the nation. She is known to have helped out at least two fans who were struggling financially by donating them $3000 last month.

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that Taylor Swift is self-quarantining with her cat Benjamin Button and English actor Joe Alwyn.

He allegedly posted pics of the singer’s cat to his Instagram story as supposed proof that the trio is holed up together.