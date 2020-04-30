Joe Alwyn posts photos of Taylor Swift’s cat and fans think it’s proof they’re quarantining together

Joe Alwyn has left fans convinced that he and Taylor Swift are quarantining together — after posting pictures of her cat on Instagram.

The couple have not publicly revealed whether they are spending lockdown as a couple or separately.

However, fans now think they have all the proof they need that they pair ARE under the same roof, after the English actor shared a string of adorable photos of Taylor’s cat Benjamin Button on his Instagram Stories last night — including one with a particularly big clue.

Joe Alwyn posts string of clues about quarantining with Taylor Swift

The photos were among a series of images put up by Alwyn which included a selfie of him drinking a glass of white wine, and several others of rough sketches and small paintings, presumably done by him.

The photos of Taylor’s blue-eyed cat showed “Benji” hiding in various locations, including in a paper bag, inside a box, and under a carpet.

The string of images led to fans concluding that Alwyn was “wine drunk”, and also that it was proof that he and Taylor were in fact quarantining together.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift quarantining together means the next album is gonna be more cute love songs she’s probably writing and I’m unprepared.”

Another wrote, “Joe Alwyn is wine drunk and posting cat pics i repeat joe alwyn is wine drunk and posting cat pics.”

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the rug under which Benjamin Button is hiding in one of the photos appears to be similar to one featured in a snap Taylor posted of one of her other cats, Olivia Benson, last week. The wooden flooring and color of the paint on the walls also seems similar.

The couple have been staying silent over whether they have been together during quarantine, with Taylor’s most recent Instagram post — featuring a selfie of her with the caption, “Not a lot going on at the moment” — giving little way.

Alwyn isn’t a prolific user of social media, so the Instagram Stories were a rare treat for fans. The last time he posted on the social networking site was on March 9, when he put up a photo of him enjoying a walk outside.

The other posts last night suggested Alwyn is enjoying a creative period while under lockdown. Among a series of small artworks were two sketches and a watercolor of a man, possibly self-portraits.

Another small painting depicted a plant in a pot next to a window, while the final post was a photo of a moody sky with a distant cloud just catching the sun.

How couple’s relationship blossomed

Alwyn and Taylor are believed to have met back in May 2016 at the Met Gala, before they were seen at the same Kings of Leon concert later that year. A month after that she went to a screening of Alwyn’s film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

However, it wasn’t until the following May of 2017 when reports first started to surface that the couple were dating, with them snapped together several times that summer.

Fans had to wait until the fall of 2018 before Alwyn publicly spoke about Taylor for the first time, saying he wanted to try and keep his private life private — but by this point it was evident the pair were indeed dating.

