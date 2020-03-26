Taylor Swift gives $3k each to fans struggling with money issues due to coronavirus

Taylor Swift has been reaching out to fans to give financial assistance during the coronavirus epidemic, and some of them have taken to social media to talk about it.

Holly Turner, a Swift fan, says that the You Belong With Me singer gave her $3,000 to pay her rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Turner, who describes herself in her Twitter bio as a freelance music photographer and graphic designer in New York City, took to the social media platform yesterday (March 25) to tell the story of how Swift helped her.

Turner had taken to Tumblr to post about her financial problems

In her tweet, Holly Turner said she had earlier made a post on Tumblr in which she wrote about how scared she was that she would be unable to make ends meet in New York due to the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Turner, the coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected the music industry.

She was not getting freelance jobs at a time that events were being canceled because people were staying at home to practice social distancing.

“I made a post on Tumblr about how I was scared I wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now.”

She made a plea for help and shared her Venmo and PayPal links on Tumblr, hoping that someone would be willing to help.

She noticed soon after she posted on Tumblr that Taylor Swift had started following her but she doubted at first that the singer was following her because of her post.

“I saw that she had just started following me on Tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more.”

But it turned out that the Tumblr post about her financial situation might have been the reason why Taylor started following her.

Taylor eventually contacted her and gave her $3,000.

“I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May if it weren’t for this,” Turner said, according to E! News.

Taylor helped another fan, Samantha Jacobson

Turner was not the only Swift fan who had a story to tell about how Swift has helped them financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Swift fan, Samantha Jacobson, also posted on Twitter that she shared a post on Tumblr in which she said she had lost her job and that she had no income and no means of paying her bills.

She then asked for help.

Swift read the Tumblr post and reached out to Samantha, asking how she could transfer $3,000 to her.

After Samantha responded, Swift sent her the money with a message, “Love you buddy, sending you a hug.”

Taylor also appears to have sent $3,000 to several other fans, including one fan identified in multiple Twitter posts as “Leah.”

Taylor Swift is known to have given cash gifts to her fans in the past. She has, in the past, contributed to her fans’ college tuition fees after they wrote about it on Tumblr.

She also showed up unexpectedly at her fans’ social events, including a bridal shower.

The latest news comes after Swift fans took to social media with claims that a newly leaked video of the controversial “Famous” phone conversation between her and Kanye West proved she told the truth when she claimed that West did not tell her that he would call her a “b***c” in his song.

She also recently revealed how her eating disorder made her starve herself skinny.