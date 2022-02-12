50 Cent checked on ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler after recent health scare

Rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and comedian Chelsea Handler. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Clinton Wallace/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire & Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Although their relationship was brief and over 10 years ago, 50 Cent showed his concern for ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler after her health scare.

Handler had to cancel several shows on her ongoing comedy tour due to an undisclosed medical situation, which required her to be hospitalized. She later updated fans that she was OK.

Following Handler’s hospitalization earlier this month, rapper 50 Cent reached out to check on her, showing he still “cares,” according to a source.

Source says 50 Cent checked on ex Chelsea Handler

Sometime after Chelsea Handler’s undisclosed health scare earlier this month, a source indicated that her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, checked on her condition.

“When 50 heard the news about Chelsea being hospitalized and canceling some of her shows he reached out to her to see if she was doing OK and to check up on her,” a source exclusive shared with HollywoodLife.

“Despite the very public disputes 50 and Chelsea have had in the past, it was all playful banter between two friends and there’s nothing but love between them,” the source added.

The source also said that 50 “genuinely cares” about Chelsea and will “always have her back no matter what.”

50 and Handler dated for a bit in 2010 after he appeared on Chelsea Lately the year before that. However, things ended over a phone call regarding 50’s ex-girlfriend, Ciara, who was scheduled as an upcoming guest on Chelsea’s show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A year later, Handler praised 50 as a “very sweet, nice guy” while speaking about him on CNN’s Piers Morgan Tonight.

“He’s a great guy… he’s the complete antithesis of what you’d imagine. He’s a sweetheart, he’s great, he’s funny, he has a great sense of humor,” she said.

Despite having some other public spats over the years, the two didn’t necessarily become enemies.

In 2020, she even mentioned during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she reconnected with 50 Cent during the pandemic and jokingly told him she might be “ready to get back together.” Handler mentioned that 50 gets her humor and “likes it and finds it attractive.”

Chelsea Handler on Reconnecting with Stand-Up and Ex 50 Cent During the Pandemic

Watch this video on YouTube

While Chelsea and 50 didn’t get back together, she also mentioned during the interview that she wanted to “experience big love” and “fall head over heels” for someone.

Chelsea Handler is now dating fellow comedian Jo Koy

Last September, Chelsea Handler began dating American comedian Jo Koy, a friend for many years who was also a panelist on her show, Chelsea Lately. They made things Instagram official on September 27 as Handler shared several photos of herself with her new man.

“He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together,” Handler wrote in her IG post’s caption.

The first photo showed Chelsea clutching Koy from behind, while the second featured the couple sharing a nighttime kiss outdoors.

They’ve continued to share humorous and romantic posts on Instagram. Earlier this week, Koy posted an update on social media regarding Chelsea’s condition.

“Thank you everybody for sending your well wishes to Chelsea,” Koy shared in an Instagram Stories clip on February 9, per HollywoodLife.

“She is feeling much better and she’s doing good,” Koy said, with Chelsea also appearing in the clip.

So how’s 50 feel about Chelsea’s new relationship? According to HollywoodLife’s inside source, he’s happy for his ex-girlfriend. He also wants an invite to their wedding, if and when it happens.

“50 knows that Chelsea is a strong, independent woman who doesn’t need a man. But he absolutely thinks Jo can keep up with her and keep her on her toes. 50 and Chelsea talk every once in a while so he’s told her that he’s very happy for her and joked that he better get an invite to the wedding,” the insider said.

Chelsea never revealed her medical situation earlier this month, which forced her to reschedule two shows. She moved a show in Eugene, Oregon, to March 4 and shows for Portland to March 5.