Chelsea Handler health update: Comedian says ‘everything’s OK’ after hospital visit, canceled shows

Comedian Chelsea Handler assured fans that she is okay and on the road to recovery after her recent hospital visit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Comedian Chelsea Handler unexpectedly canceled two nights of her Vaccinated and Horny tour due to a hospital scare. Following a vague message regarding the canceled dates, Handler has announced that she is out of the hospital and everything is okay.

The February 4 and 5 dates have been rescheduled for March. Handler will now be performing in Eugene, OR on March 4 and making up her two Portland shows on March 5.

On Sunday, she posted to her Instagram story to let fans know she “had a scare at the hospital. I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows.”

Chelsea Handler is recovering after hospital visit

Handler shared a video on Saturday where she briefly opened up about her hospital visit and assured fans that she was okay, stating “OK, everybody, I’m safe and sound. I’m just gonna chill out for a couple weeks to recover because my buddha came and rescued me. Right, buddha?”

Her “buddha” is her boyfriend, Jo Koy. He popped into the video and reassured fans that Handler was doing well, noting, “She’s good. She’s doing good.”

On Sunday, Chelsea Handler took to Instagram again to say she had taken her first shower after the trip and was “feeling pretty good.” She thanked the staff at Virginia Mason Hospital and said that she was “going to go rest up and I will be back. Thank you.”

Despite rumors speculating, Handler made sure to set the record straight that she was not in the hospital due to COVID-19 and she is not pregnant, either. While the comedian hasn’t gone into depth over why she was in the hospital at this time, she is confident about her recovery.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star appears to feel better now that she has been reunited with Jo Koy, and seems happy to have his support on her road to recovery. The two have been in a relationship since last fall, but many fans still want to know more about Handler’s boyfriend.

Who is Chelsea Handler’s boyfriend? Everything to know about Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy started dating last year. The pair were spotted together at the end of August at a Dodgers game, and Page Six confirmed their relationship by the end of September.

Handler confirmed she was seeing someone on September 20 when she posted a picture of herself on Instagram that included a very sweet caption.

The comedian wrote, “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

Jo Koy is a comedian who got his start performing standup in a Las Vegas coffee house, according to his website. He has hosted several sold-out shows and has been awarded the Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year award at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal as well as taking the #1 spot on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, ​Live From Seattle.

Jo Koy is currently on a worldwide tour, Just Kidding World Tour, where he is performing new material.