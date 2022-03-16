50 Cent calls out Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, demands they apologize to Mo’Nique 

50 Cent wants Oprah and Tyler Perry to apologize for their treatment of Mo’Nique. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

50 Cent is calling out some of the biggest names in Hollywood for their treatment of actress Mo’Nique.

50 Cent has beefed with big names like Madonna and Lil’ Kim, but the rapper appears to be using his voice for good this time. The rapper and actor took to Instagram to call out Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey for using their influence to blackball Mo’Nique.

50 Cent declared his intention to put the actress on, which means he will cast her in something.

50 Cent wants Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to apologize to Mo’Nique

50 Cent is using his voice for good. In a new Instagram post, he called out fellow Hollywood names Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry for blackballing Mo’Nique. 50 suggested that Tyler and Oprah had used their influence to hurt the career of Mo’Nique.

50 Cent tagged Mo’Nique in his public plea for apologies on behalf of the Oscar-winning actress.

He wrote for the caption, “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long. So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on.”

There is no word yet on how 50 Cent plans to bring Mo’Nique back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What happened to Mo’Nique and why was she blackballed?

Celebrities get blackballed in Hollywood when they refuse to play the game. A celebrity who does not do what Hollywood executives request may be ostracized, refused roles, and effectively run out of town. An example of a blackballed celebrity is Mo’Nique.

Mo'Nique Oscar Worthy Performance Precious (2009)

Watch this video on YouTube

Mo’Nique appeared in the film Precious in 2009 and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress because of her role. It seemed that the actress and comedian was at the top of the world. She allegedly refused to campaign for Precious during awards season due, in part, to her low pay, just $50,000 for the role.

Mo’Nique says she signed on to do Precious as a small independent film with a low budget. But when Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels joined the film, it got a bigger budget and was wildly successful.

As a result, Lee Daniels, Oprah Winfrey, and Tyler Perry blackballed the actress, which prevented her from obtaining additional roles. A quick look at Mo’Nique’s IMDb page shows a strange lack of films or roles after her Precious performance.

After Mo’Nique’s Oscar win, she did not appear in another film until 2014. She has not appeared in a released movie since 2016 because of her refusal to cooperate with Hollywood executives.

But now, other Hollywood stars are slowly speaking out about Mo’Nique’s treatment.