Madonna frees the nipple in fishnets, gets roasted by 50 Cent

Madonna showed off her stunning figure, proving age is just a number at 63 years of age.

However, the pop icon got mixed reviews; some of her detractors, including 50 Cent, roasted the singer for the risqué shoot.

The Queen of Pop is no stranger to controversy, and the photos are reminiscent of her best-selling erotic novel, Sex, in which she donned fishnets and barely-there leather straps.

In 1992, the then-34-year-old singer received backlash for the erotic photographs in the book, in which she also wore a leather bikini. She responded to the backlash with the following, according to a 1992 article by Variety magazine:

“I don’t think sex is bad. I don’t think nudity is bad. I don’t think that being in touch with your sexuality and being able to talk about it is bad. I think the problem is that everybody’s so uptight about it and have turned it into something bad when it isn’t, she said at the time, adding:

“If people could talk about it freely, we would have more people practicing safe sex; we wouldn’t have people sexually abusing each other.”

“Angel watching over me,” the Like a Prayer singer wrote in the caption of the Instagram photos.

She shared the photos with her 16.9 million Instagram followers, who had a mixed reaction to the risque photoshoot, many commenting that the 63-year-old singer is too old.

50 Cent roasted Madonna for ‘free the nipple’ photoshoot

Rapper 50 Cent took issue with Madonna’s NSFW photos, describing the pop star as “shot out” while referencing her 1984 album and the song Like a Virgin.

The In Da Club rapper shared one of Madonna’s photos, in which she poses under a bed, adding the following caption.

“👀yo this is the funniest s**t! LOL 😆That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO 😆😆😆😆🚦GLG.”

Madonna gets a mixed reaction

Madonna got some positive comments from supports; however, many detractors agreed with 50 Cent and thought that the singer was too old for the racy snaps.

“What are you doing? 😂😂😂,” one commenter wrote.

Another critic referenced the caption, adding:

“Honey I think the angel flew off long time ago”

Another observer roasted the singer, implying the said angels will need to work overtime due to Madonna’s age.

“The poor angel needs to work extra shifts for you 😂😘”

A commenter referenced Madonna’s plastic surgery rumors and compared her to transgender model Amanda Lepore.