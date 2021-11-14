You Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Netflix’s You. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix released its third season of You on October 15 and fans didn’t have to wait too long to hear about a new season coming.

Netflix knows it has a hit on its hands with You and renewed it for a fourth season before the third even dropped.

This slightly spoiled the fact that Joe was going to make it out okay, but the truth is that he is far from fine and this series will continue to see his life fall apart as he makes bad and deadly decisions.

Here is everything we know so far about You Season 4.

This article provides everything that is known about You Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of You?

Netflix renewed You for its fourth season and announced the news two days before the third season even hit the streaming giant.

“Hello, you,” the announcement read. “For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon.

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view,” executive producer Sera Gamble said in a statement. “And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life.”

“We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons,” Gamble continued.

“The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in Season 4.”

Release date latest: When does You Season 4 come out?

There is no official word yet on when You will return to Netflix for its fourth season.

However, based on the past, there is a good chance it will show up in late 2022.

Season 1 aired on Lifetime from September 2018 through November 2018. It then moved to Netflix, where Season 2 premiered in December 2019 and You Season 3 hit in October 2021.

The reason for the long delay between Season 2 and Season 3 was the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most productions throughout the majority of 2020.

We will update this article when more information comes out about You Season 4.

You Season 4 cast updates

Penn Badgley will be back as Joe Goldberg, the serial killer and lead character in You.

The season ended with Joe headed to Paris to find his latest “you” and that means that Tati Gabrielle should return as Marienne Bellamy.

Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) died, but there is a chance that she returns because there are often flashbacks of Joe’s past victims.

Outside of that, expect an entirely new cast as Joe is once again headed to a very different place.

You Season 4 spoilers

In You Season 3, Joe killed Love – who actually tried to kill Joe first.

“It was pretty crazy to see the actual way that I was going to die,” said Pedretti in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It felt very unique and strange, and I didn’t really understand how to act it out, but I was very excited to rise to the challenge.”

Penn Badgley said it was time to end the story with Love.

“They’ve had their arc. We’ve gone to a lot of places, seen the highs and the lows, and it felt like, ‘Okay if this is going to happen, it’s time.'” Badgley said.

“To me, it marks a really significant close to the chapters we’ve known of Joe. I do think that there’s got to be some really significant, fundamental shifts in the way the whole device of Joe is going to keep working,” he continued.

Penn said that there should be a pre-Love Joe and a post-Love Joe because they can’t keep repeating things.

Showrunner Sera Gamble told TV Line there were a lot of places that the show could go from here.

“I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun,” Sera said. “One of the questions we always ask on this show is, What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next? And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

Penn did say not to expect Joe to change too much, even if he finds Marienne in Paris.

“I think Joe will remain the same. Someone this profoundly ill, disturbed, traumatized, and violent has a serious hurdle before them if they’re ever going to heal and change,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s possible for someone who’s that far gone.”

Netflix has yet to announce when You Season 4 will premiere.