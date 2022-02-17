Yellowjackets Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Showtime hit series Yellowjackets. Pic credit: Showtime

Yellowjackets came along and shocked the world in 2021, and by the time the first season ended in January 2022, fans wanted more.

The story split between two timelines, the first where a team of New Jersey high school soccer players crashed in Canada and ended up stranded in the wilderness, forced to make tough decisions to survive.

The second timeline was present day, where the girls who survived those 19 months had to deal with their trauma as they prepared for a reunion.

The good news is that fans will get more of these women’s lives when the series returns for a second season.

Here is everything we know so far about Yellowjackets Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Yellowjackets Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Yellowjackets?

The good news is that Showtime was quick to renew Yellowjackets for a second season after the first ended.

The news came via an Instagram post, with a postcard with the words “Season 2” written on it.

“Those girls were special. They were champions. The #Yellowjackets will return for Season 2!” the caption read.

However, Showtime wouldn’t move on this until they heard the story pitch for the second season.

In December, Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline, “We have not heard the pitch for season two, the writers’ room has not even come together yet, they are going to come together in January. I’m sure Ashley, Bart, and Jonathan have some loose ideas, but they hadn’t fleshed out their ideas, and they certainly haven’t conveyed them to us.”

The good news is that the writing team came up with what they believe is a great storyline for Season 2.

While there is no word on when the second season will arrive, the expectations are that it will be around the same time as Season 1, with a late 2022 release.

“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Levine told Vulture in January. “I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”

With that in mind, expect Yellowjackets Season 2 to arrive around December and go through January 2023.

The main cast members should be back in Season 2 in the past and present-day scenes, which means we will see more of Melanie Lynskey and Sophie Nélisse as Shauna, Tawny Cypress, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Taissa, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher as Natalie, Christina Ricci and Sammi Hanratty as Misty.

There might be a chance to even see the dead girls who didn’t make it out of the wilderness to also return as part of flashbacks or memories.

“It’s so funny to me watching how viewers and fans are reacting to the show and the strenuousness to which they will adhere to what they want to happen and the skepticism,” co-showrunner Ashley Lyle told Deadline.

“I will say that in case there is any doubt, Jackie is very much dead in that scene. You’re not closed off to the possibility of seeing Ella in the future.”

As for those not returning, Ella Purnell as Jackie, Jane Widdop as Laura Lee, and Peter Gadiot as Adam are all pretty much gone.

However, it also turned out in the finale that Lottie is alive, and there will likely be a new cast member to play her as an adult. It also means we should see Courtney Eaton back as the young Lottie.

Yellowjackets Season 2 spoilers

It is clear from the finale that Lottie is alive and well in the present day, and she is making trouble for Shauna, Tai, Natalie, and Misty. She also might be who killed Travis.

With Lottie becoming pretty much a cult leader, she clearly has pull on certain people.

The fact that she had someone kidnap Natalie means that she is still dangerous, and it is up to Shauna, Tai, and Misty to find and save their friend.

Of course, this means facing their past once again.

There is also the fact that these girls are not in the right state of mind at the moment. Remember, Shauna killed Adam, some supernatural force has possessed Tai, and Misty poisoned Jessica.

If anything, things looks to get even messier in Season 2 of Yellowjackets.

There are also some plot holes that need filled in the second season. For example, who did the girls eat in the first episode?

Showtime has yet to announce when Yellowjackets Season 2 will premiere.