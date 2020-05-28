Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Devon Sawa thanks Christina Ricci for Casper role, director Brad Silberling celebrates film’s 25th anniversary


Devon Sawa Red Carpet
Devon Sawa credits Casper and Christina Ricci for his long career. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/admedia

Devon Sawa thanked Christina Ricci for his Casper role in a social media post that was also helping to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.

Director Brad Silberling has been celebrating his film, Casper, all week, taking to Twitter to share memories, thoughts, and comments about working on the movie so many years ago.

The movie was based on the children’s book and animated cartoon that came before it, with Hollywood giving it the big-screen treatment during a 1995 release.

Casper starred Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, Amy Brenneman, Ben Stein, and the voice of Malachi Pearson as Casper.

The role that Devon Sawa played in the film — spoiler alert — was of the young boy when Casper the ghost comes to life at the end of the film.

Brad Silberling celebrates Casper on social media

There were a number of posts that Silberling put up that helped bring attention to the anniversary of the film. Below are just a few of them:

Yes, that is Steven Spielberg making an appearance in the photo that Silberling shares below:

Devon Sawa shares his own Casper posts

Sawa also participated in the Twitter chats that were taking place this week. On one of the posts, he remarked how it was thanks to Christina Ricci that he was even involved in the movie.

Sawa stated that “Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper.”

In another series of posts, he noted how fortunate he was to land the role, including how blown away he was to even be on the set in the first place.

While linking Brad Silberling to his tweet, Sawa posted “They were shooting part of this rollercoaster scene when I arrived for my initial meeting. Blew my mind. There was a giant house and bits of roller coaster in a soundstage on a back lot of universal and my grandmother and I were there seeing it!!”

More Devon Sawa projects

After he landed the role as Casper on screen — thanks to Christina Ricci — Devon Sawa went on to projects that may be more recognizable to film fans.

Sawa played Alex Browning in Final Destination, Anton Tobias in Idle Hands, and Scott Wormer in Now and Then. He also played the starring role of Sam Matthews on the short-lived show, Nikita.

Additional roles for Sawa include single episodes of a few television shows, including MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

