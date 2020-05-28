Devon Sawa thanks Christina Ricci for Casper role, director Brad Silberling celebrates film’s 25th anniversary

Devon Sawa thanked Christina Ricci for his Casper role in a social media post that was also helping to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.

Director Brad Silberling has been celebrating his film, Casper, all week, taking to Twitter to share memories, thoughts, and comments about working on the movie so many years ago.

The movie was based on the children’s book and animated cartoon that came before it, with Hollywood giving it the big-screen treatment during a 1995 release.

Casper starred Bill Pullman, Christina Ricci, Amy Brenneman, Ben Stein, and the voice of Malachi Pearson as Casper.

The role that Devon Sawa played in the film — spoiler alert — was of the young boy when Casper the ghost comes to life at the end of the film.

Brad Silberling celebrates Casper on social media

There were a number of posts that Silberling put up that helped bring attention to the anniversary of the film. Below are just a few of them:

Every ghost has his day. Casper is indeed 25 today, but tell him he looks much younger. HIt PLAY on your disc, tape or rental at 5pm Pst, and tweet along with me, @AmyBrenneman, @Bill_Pullman_ and others as we dive into some Whipstaff memories… #Casper25, #Casper, @amblin https://t.co/y06FGyDoSc — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 26, 2020

How amazing was HE?? We just reached out and asked – the old fashioned way! Had the incredible pleasure of spending an afternoon in the studio with him. Lots of hot coffee before those vocals! https://t.co/phvkcabzEY — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 27, 2020

Yes, that is Steven Spielberg making an appearance in the photo that Silberling shares below:

Best sensei ever to have in your corner. Steven threw pudding at Pullman for me, swung lightbulbs through my frame on cue – what more can you ask from your producer? #Casper @amblin @bull_pillman pic.twitter.com/xGarEvjD33 — Brad Silberling (@BSilberling) May 27, 2020

Devon Sawa shares his own Casper posts

Sawa also participated in the Twitter chats that were taking place this week. On one of the posts, he remarked how it was thanks to Christina Ricci that he was even involved in the movie.

Sawa stated that “Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper.”

In another series of posts, he noted how fortunate he was to land the role, including how blown away he was to even be on the set in the first place.

While linking Brad Silberling to his tweet, Sawa posted “They were shooting part of this rollercoaster scene when I arrived for my initial meeting. Blew my mind. There was a giant house and bits of roller coaster in a soundstage on a back lot of universal and my grandmother and I were there seeing it!!”

Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 27, 2020

I was in Casper for 30 secs. Malachi Pearson did the hard work. When they decided last minute to bring Casper to life he was too young. so I landed the role. And I’m very fortunate @BSilberling chose me cause I’d be lying if I said it didn’t start a 30 year job that I love. Thnx https://t.co/Pjr78DcAw3 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) May 26, 2020

More Devon Sawa projects

After he landed the role as Casper on screen — thanks to Christina Ricci — Devon Sawa went on to projects that may be more recognizable to film fans.

Sawa played Alex Browning in Final Destination, Anton Tobias in Idle Hands, and Scott Wormer in Now and Then. He also played the starring role of Sam Matthews on the short-lived show, Nikita.

Additional roles for Sawa include single episodes of a few television shows, including MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los Angeles.