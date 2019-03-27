Charmed reboot Season 2 release date on The CW, cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far

27th March 2019 4:05 PM ET

Charmed Season 2 is official. The CW confirmed the renewal of the rebooted cult fantasy drama series for a second season in January at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour.

The renewal came before of the conclusion of Season 1 which premiered on The CW in October 2018.

The reboot sparked controversy after The CW announced it last year, with some of the original cast members publicly criticizing the show’s creative direction.

The response from fans of the original series to the reboot has also been mixed, with many taking issues with the changes made to the story.

The latest report that showrunner Carter Covington has exited the series and is being replaced by the husband and wife team of Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro is widely seen as a response to widespread criticism, as well as an effort by the producers to take the show in a new creative direction.

Ahead of the return of The CW’s Charmed for Season 2, here is everything we know so far.

When will Charmed Season 2 premiere?

Charmed Season 2 is expected to premiere on The CW in the fall of 2019. Charmed Season 1 premiered in October 2018.

The CW has not yet announced an official release date for the series. We have to wait for the official announcement to confirm the premiere date for the upcoming season.

Charmed Season 2 details

The Charmed reboot is developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, Amy Rardin, and Jessica O’Toole. The original series (1998-2006) was created by Constance M. Burge.

Urman and O’Toole serve as executive producers with Amy Rardin, Ben Silverman, and Brad Silberling.

Multiple media sources reported earlier this week that the husband and wife team of Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro are replacing showrunner Carter Covington for Charmed Season 2.

The production companies are Poppy Productions, Reveal Entertainment, and Propagate, in association with CBS Television Studios.

The series is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

The CW’s Charmed reboot premiered on The CW on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 9/8c.

The CW’s Charmed reboot: Audience response and critical reviews

The series has received mixed reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Charmed Season 1 scored an approval rating of 66% based on 29 reviews. On Metacritic, the show earned a Metascore of 55/100 based on 13 critical reviews.

The reboot has been controversial with some of the original cast, especially Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell in the original series. She criticized the show for not seeking input from the original cast and crew.

Combs also accused the producers of the new show of trying to cash in on the hard work of the original cast and crew.

Some fans started a campaign on Twitter (#StopCharmedReboot), urging the producers to abandon the reboot.

Charmed Season 2 cast

The main cast of Season 1 is set to return for Season 2.

Madeleine Mantock will return as eldest sister Macy Vaughn, who works as a researcher at a Hilltowne University laboratory.

Melonie Diaz returns as Melanie “Mel” Vera, a graduate student at Hilltowne University.

Sarah Jeffery returns as the youngest sister Margarita Emilia “Maggie” Vera, a freshman at Hilltowne University.

Rupert Evans plays Professor Harry Greenwood. Greenwood is actually the sisters’ guardian angel or Whitelighter. Harry brought the three sisters together to fulfill their destiny.

Charmed executive producer Jennie Synder Urman confirmed they would like to feature members of the original cast in the new series. Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Prue Halliwell in the original series, has ruled out returning for the rebooted series.

Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell) also said she was not interested in appearing in the reboot.

So curious… if it was not a reboot and just was a show about sisters and family dynamics with super natural powers…. thoughts? — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) January 27, 2018

They really are running out of ideas in Hollywood. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 25, 2013

Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) has publicly criticized the rebooted series.

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

Charmed Season 2 trailer

The CW has not yet released a trailer for Charmed Season 2. We will update this post when the network releases an official trailer for the upcoming season.

Charmed: What is the series about?

The series follows sisters Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jefferey), who discover after their mother dies that they are the most powerful witches alive.

Under the direction of their Whitelighter or guardian Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans), the three sisters come together as The Charmed Ones destined to use their Power of Three to protect humanity from supernatural evil and demons.

Macy has the power of telekinesis. Mel is able to manipulate time, and Maggie is telepathic.

The CW’s Charmed: Differences between the rebooted and original versions

The rebooted Charmed is similar to the original Charmed series from the late ’90s and early 2000s. It follows three sisters who discover that they have powerful magical abilities.

Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, and Holly Marie Combs played the Halliwell sisters Phoebe, Prue and Piper respectively. In the rebooted series the three sisters are Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery).

In the rebooted version, the girls’ mother was killed in Episode 1 of the series, while in the original version, she was killed years earlier when they were young children.

The rebooted series is set in the fictional Hilltowne, Michigan, while the original version was set in San Francisco.

In the rebooted series, the middle sister Mel is lesbian, while the youngest sister Maggie has the power of telepathy, instead of premonition.

The reboot also has a more diverse cast than the original and the sisters are portrayed as Latina.