Why is Deborah Norville leaving Inside Edition? Here’s what we know

After a 30-year run as the anchor of Inside Edition, Deborah Norville will say goodbye.

She has been on-air with the news program for decades, marking her 30th anniversary last month.

Deborah will stay on through the current season, ending in September.

Following the end of the season, she will move on to something new.

There are projects and other things the TV anchor wants to work on, which she wouldn’t be able to do if she were to stay on Inside Edition.

Here’s what we know about Deborah Norville’s Inside Edition exit.

Deborah Norville announces Inside Edition exit

On the April 2 episode of Inside Edition, Deborah Norville surprised everyone by announcing that she would leave the news program at the end of the current season.

She has been the face of the program since 1995, after spending time working on Today and with CBS News.

Deborah is currently the longest-running female anchor on TV. This is a huge accomplishment for her, and she doesn’t take it for granted.

In her announcement, Deborah said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years. A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on from Inside Edition.”

The TV anchor confirmed that Inside Edition gave her a “lovely” offer in hopes she would reconsider her decision, but that didn’t sway her from walking away after 30 years.

She said, “I’ve got some exciting things in the works, and I’ll talk about that later, but what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day. It’s an honor I don’t take lightly.”

What’s next for Deborah Norville?

A few months ago, news broke that Deborah Norville had been tapped to host a new game show, The Perfect Line, which will air on CBS.

It’s set to debut in the fall, which aligns with Deborah’s decision to walk away from Inside Edition, which will end its current season in September.

With game shows becoming more popular, her decision to host The Perfect Line makes sense.

In a statement, Deborah said, “With The Perfect Line, I’ve found the right format. The show is a fast, fun, smart take on trivia and pop culture with tidbits of stuff you didn’t know – and it’s played in a way that you’ve got a chance to win even if you’re just guessing. Plus, as a journalist, I love that I get to share fun facts you’ll want to pass along to your friends!”

It will be interesting to see what else Deborah has planned following her exit from the place she’s called home for 30 years. We suspect the game show isn’t the only project the savvy host is working on.

Inside Edition airs weekdays on ABC.