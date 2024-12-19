Inside Edition host Deborah Norville is getting her own game show — Here’s what we know

Inside Edition fans will see long-time host Deborah Norville in a different light come 2025 because she’s stepping out of her comfort zone.

The journalist is taking on the role of game show host with a new syndicated trivia show, The Perfect Line, set to premiere in the fall.

The project was being kept under wraps while it was in development but now the secret’s out.

The show was picked up and will air on CBS-owned stations in the Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York markets.

Deborah has been a part of the CBS Media Ventures family since 1995, kicking off her career at the company with Inside Edition.

She also served as an anchor for NBC’s News at Sunrise, co-host of NBC’s Today, and was an anchor and correspondent for CBS News.

The 66-year-old also hosted the prime-time news program Deborah Norville Tonight, which aired on MSNBC from 2004 to 2005.

Deborah Norville will host a new game show, The Perfect Line

Variety shared the news about Deborah Norville‘s project and what viewers can expect when The Perfect Line premieres.

The game includes questions from various topics, including sports, pop culture, science, world events, and more.

Contestants are given a category and must arrange events, items, or people in order, e.g., “arranging six actors in the order of their worldwide box office gross.”

The aim is to create the perfect line in the correct order and try to avoid elimination in each round.

The last person standing plays a final round for a chance to win $10,000.

President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, Wendy McMahon was motivated to launch the new game show after the success of the network’s comedy game show, The Flip Side, hosted by actor and DWTS Season 33 contestant Jaleel White.

“We’re building on that success by bringing The Perfect Line to the marketplace, with a host everyone already knows and admires,” shared Wendy. “Deborah is a natural hosting this show—her wit and charm resonate with audiences.”

Deborah is excited about her new hosting gig

Deborah has also opened up about her fun new gig, noting that she grew up watching game shows and dreamed of hosting one.

“With The Perfect Line, I’ve found the right format,” she exclaimed. “The show is a fast, fun, smart take on trivia and pop culture with tidbits of stuff you didn’t know.”

The host noted that the game is played in such a way that contestants have a chance to win even if they’re guessing.

“Plus, as a journalist, I love that I get to share fun facts you’ll want to pass along to your friends,” added Deborah.

The Perfect Line premieres in the fall of 2025 on CBS.