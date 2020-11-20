Why is Chicago Fire not on next week after just two episodes?

Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will be absent from the NBC television schedule next week.

Despite only airing two episodes each during the fall 2020 season, all three Chicago-based shows are already going on hiatus, leading to many frustrated viewers who can’t get enough.

It took a long time for the One Chicago shows to get clearance to begin production, as the coronavirus pandemic has altered how television programs are filmed.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago Fire also met a huge bump in the road, as production had to be shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests coming from the set. That certainly doesn’t lend itself well to the team being able to film consistently.

It followed a similar shut down at Chicago Med.

Why is Chicago Fire not on TV next week?

As is the case for many shows, the Chicago shows are going on hiatus as the holidays approach. This is likely what would have happened had the seasons already presented many more episodes as well.

It happens each winter for NBC viewers, but it only seems more pronounced this time around due to how recently Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. premiered the new episodes.

It’s made worse due to a lack of overall new programming on TV right now.

But at least we all know that the shows are coming back, even though January seems like a distant date shrouded in fog.

And at least the writing for the first few episodes has been strong enough to keep our attention and make us feel the need to see more from these characters.

A good piece of news to note is that the shows are returning quicker than normal, so nobody has to wait until February or March to find out what has been going on in Chicago.

Instead, we only have to wait until January 6.

Emotions were running high. What was your favorite moment from this week’s #OneChicago episodes? pic.twitter.com/ZMbXyOKtCf — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 19, 2020

Lots of new cast members on Chicago shows

There are several new faces across the trio of shows, beginning with two new doctors taking center stage on Chicago Med.

Tehmina Sunny is playing Dr. Sabeena Virani on Med, while Danielle Moné Truitt appears as Dr. Angela Douglas. They each have already brought something new to the show.

On Chicago Fire, a new paramedic has taken over for Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), and she has had a big role in the first two episodes of Season 9.

Finally, there’s the new boss on Chicago P.D., and she could be a huge thorn in Voight’s (Jason Beghe) side for as long as she holds the position.

We will get to see all of these characters again soon, but it’s going to take some patience, especially with NBC completely taking the shows off the docket ahead of Thanksgiving.

Rewatching episodes will still be available through On Demand and online streaming, though.

The latest episodes of #OneChicago are available for you to watch as many times as you want. 😉 🩺 https://t.co/GCgwQfMCAy

🔥 https://t.co/D70VlSCsS8

🚨 https://t.co/NrxjwBwBZ9 pic.twitter.com/gfZrOlPb2e — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 19, 2020

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.