Whoopi Goldberg’s back on the The View recounting her ordeal: ‘Everything was hurting’

Whoopi Goldberg is back on The View after a terrible bout with the flu that kept her absent for several days.

A recent episode of The View opened with Whoopi Goldberg, still visibly sick, coughing as she tried to speak.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Whoopi’s “secret” job coming up depends on her being well enough to perform.

Whoopi reluctantly shared that she will present quickly at the upcoming Oscar’s show.

The flu she caught when she was at Saturday Night Live’s special SNL 50th anniversary show could keep her from that coveted gig.

Whoopi managed to take her seat on The View in a recent episode and shared news of her sickness and how bad it was for her.

Whoopi shared her terrible ordeal during her illness

Whoopi returned to her spot as moderator on The View, giving Joy Behar a day off, but not all went well.

Whoopi visibly struggled to recount how bad her sickness was during her time away from The View.

In what could be part of the “Covid curse” surrounding the SNL special that Steve Martin spoke about on social media, Whoopi became sick after attending.

After the event, Steve Martin recounted that his friends and partners, Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, tested positive for COVID-19.

While Joy shared that Whoopi had “the flu,” it still happened after the special 50th anniversary SNL event.

Whoopi shared her suffering during the sickness on The View. She said during a break in her massive coughing fit, “Everything was hurting. “

“So, Alyssa’s out sick. I am back. I have to tell you, this flu is really awful. My bones hurt, my head hurt. Everything was hurting.”

Whoopi’s age could have influenced how bad she felt after getting the flu, even after a flu shot, as she revealed she received one.

But based on what the ladies said on The View, this year’s flu will likely be harmful, so everyone needs to try to stay healthy.

Alyssa is out sick as Whoopi returns

Alyssa Farah Griffin missed The View because she is now sick, perhaps with the flu that Whoopi caught.

Whoopi mentioned on The View that her co-host, Alyssa, was sick and would not be coming to work that day.

Alyssa shared a photo of herself surrounded by her pets while she was out sick on her Instagram.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is home sick in bed. Pic credit: @alyssafarah/Instagram

Hopefully, a few days of bed rest will get Alyssa back in her seat at The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.