Whoopi Goldberg left speechless by Amy Schumer’s gift

Whoopi Goldberg recently welcomed Amy Schumer to The View to promote her new movie Kinda Pregnant.

Amy was kind enough to bring each lady a gift, like a hostess gift, when someone visited your home.

Whoopi’s reaction to Amy’s gift left the new slim comedian wondering what the gift was for in silence.

Whoopi, who suffered a devastating loss to another talk show in January’s ratings war, did not seem to comprehend what Amy gave her during the segment.

Amy’s new comedy, Kinda Pregnant, is a movie about a friend who is jealous of her pregnant friend, so she wears a fake pregnancy belly, and chaos ensues.

Amy brought a fanny pack that looked like a fake pregnancy belly for each of the ladies to wear, as they wanted to during the segment, but Whoopi did not get the memo about the gift since she seemed utterly flummoxed.

Amy’s gift for Whoopi falls flat on The View

She handed them out, and most of the ladies, including Sara Haine and Sunny Hostin, put them on and started playing with them.

Then there was Whoopi, sitting there and looking at it like it was from outer space rather than a fun way to pretend to be pregnant for a bit.

While the ladies played around, Whoopi sat silently, perplexed at the fanny pack.

She eventually put it on her head and wore it like a hat during the rest of the segment while the others talked to Amy about her mom’s hacks that she came up with for her platform.

The entire clip is on The View’s YouTube channel and is featured below.

Fans loved watching Whoopi with Amy’s gift

The fans loved seeing Whoopi cut up about the gift from Amy. While Whoopi was speechless during the segment, her facial expressions spoke loudly.

One fan said, “Whoopi’s expression!!!”

A fan loves Whoopi Goldberg’s expression on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan commented, “Whoopi is very funny. I love her reaction when she was giving out the things.”

A fan loves Whoopi Goldberg on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/Youtube

One fan loved seeing how Amy revered Whoopi, “I love Amy’s admiration for Whoopi. So on target and true. Great segment.”

A fan comments on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/Youtube

Maybe the idea of a pregnancy at Whoopi’s age threw her off with the gift, or she was trying to be funny.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.