Whoopi Goldberg gets corrected on The View after an embarrassing blunder

Whoopi Goldberg recently made a mistake on The View when she introduced a guest, and the mistake came back to bite her.

Whoopi’s a veteran moderator on The View, and getting things right keeps her in her job entertaining people.

Whoopi, who recently shared a secret about a new gig with the ladies on The View, put her foot in her mouth when she butchered a guest’s name on live television.

The fact that Whoopi recently launched an All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) made this recent blunder all the more embarrassing for her.

The AWSN is a network dedicated exclusively for women’s sports, and the guest whose name Whoopi got completely wrong happens to be considered the most outstanding woman basketball player.

Whoopi recently introduced Diana Taurasi on The View as Diana Tarisis and received a clap back, and fans are talking about the whole ordeal.

Diana shot back at Whoopi: ‘Nice to see you Whippie, I mean Whoopi’

Diana Taurasi came on The View to share about her retirement from basketball and quickly shot back as Whoopi called her “Diana Tarisis” and messed up her name.

Sara Haines jumped in quickly, corrected Whoopi, and finished introducing the WNBA legend to The View’s audience.

As soon as Diana had a chance, she shot back to Whoopi and said, “Good to see you, Whippie, I mean Whoopi,” as she laughed.

Fans started to make fun of the whole exchange on social media.

Some fans immediately defended Whoopi over her mistake with Diana’s last name, while others felt that Whoopi should know better.

One fan said, “I didn’t like that exchange. Whoppi had difficulty pronouncing her name. It wasn’t deliberate.”

Another fan said, “Everyone who knows who Diana is knows how to pronounce her name.”

Fans remark about Whoopi Goldberg’s blunder on The View. Pic credit: @epsn/Instagram

A fan said, “Whoopi has publicly talked about her dyslexia,” before calling it an “honest mistake.” Another fan in the sample said, “haha coming with the clap back, I love it.”

Fans come to Whoopi Goldberg’s defense on Instagram. Pic credit: @espnw/Instagram

Whoopi’s ‘secret’ news about the Oscars

Whoopi reluctantly shared on The View that she will present an award at the upcoming Oscars on March 2, 2025.

In an exciting turn of events, she was asked to attend the ceremony and give one of the winners an award.

Since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos from Live with Kelly and Mark will be at the Oscars for a special show, Whoopi could appear briefly on their show if the stars align.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.