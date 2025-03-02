Whoopi Goldberg faces fresh criticism over past role ahead of the Oscars

Before Whoopi Goldberg became a powerhouse of political commentary and comedy on The View, she lit up the big screen with unforgettable movie roles.

While Whoopi quickly settled into her role as moderator on The View, she often continues her acting career on Broadway or the big screen for movies.

Everyone remembers her for her roles in Ghost, alongside Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, Sister Act, and The Color Purple.

Whoopi won an Academy Award for her role in Ghost, then went on to win Golden Globes for both Ghost and The Color Purple, but not all of her roles were fan favorites.

One of her lesser-known roles in a television miniseries is getting noticed before Whoopi’s presentation at the Oscars this year.

A Facebook group brought up one of Whoopi’s roles, this time in the 1999 fantasy television miniseries The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns, where she plays the Grand Banshee.

Whoopi gets panned as an ‘evil dark lord’ in this role

Not only is the Oscars Award Ceremony happening, but it is almost time for St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day happens each year on March 17 and is celebrated by the Irish and those who wish they were Irish.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, one group on Facebook shared the trailer to a little-known miniseries in which Whoopi appeared with Colm Meany and Randy Quaid.

The miniseries, The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns, is about a fantastical war between the leprechauns and fairies, and Whoopi saves the day as the Grand Banshee.

Some fans couldn’t believe Whoopi played in the series, saying, “Is that Whoopi I see in the screenshots?” Another said, “I have never heard of this!”

Another critic said it looked like a “rip-off of Lord of the Rings with the evil dark lord,” played by Whoopi Goldberg. Others admitted to forgetting about it entirely, with one likening it to a “fever dream.”

One critic slayed with their observations about Whoopi saying, “I’ll never watch another movie with Whoopi, she is awful.”

One critic gave Whoopi a slightly better review, saying it is “still not the worst thing Whoopie is in.”

Whoopi regularly gets criticized for her work on The View and in movies, so this new criticism will not surprise her. She’s a big girl and will shrug it off.

Whoopi will present at the Oscars Ceremony

Whoopi, who got sick after appearing on the SNL 50 red carpet, will present an award at the Oscars ceremony. It is unclear what category Whoopi will present in, but it will be exciting to see her onstage.

Presenting this year’s Best Picture nominees:



• Anora

• The Brutalist

• A Complete Unknown

• Conclave

• Dune: Part Two

• Emilia Pérez

• I'm Still Here

• Nickel Boys

• The Substance

• Wicked



Whoopi’s movie, The Color Purple, is turning forty this year and will certainly be mentioned during the show.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.