Who plays Phil Hanover on NCIS cast? John Hensley returns

The NCIS cast features the character Phil Hanover on an all-new episode of the show.

We first met Phil on the NCIS episode called Nearly Departed, where Gibbs nearly died trying to escape the explosion of his boat.

Phil was at the offices because his wife had been killed by a person that the NCIS team thought was a serial killer.

The character then surfaced again during the NCIS episode called Road to Nowhere, where Gibbs and FBI Agent Alden Parker took the arrested killer on a road trip to reveal another victim. Phil came to the office and acted very upset that the killer was “free” and not behind bars.

And now, Phil Hanover is showing up again as a character on the NCIS cast list for the episode called Great Wide Open.

Who plays Phil Hanover on the NCIS cast?

The character of Phil Hanover is played by veteran actor John Hensley. This is the first season that he has been on the show, but Hensley has had a long career playing supporting characters in the business.

The most notable role for Hensley is still that of Matt McNamara on the hit FX series, Nip/Tuck. The Ryan Murphy drama aired for quite a while before he went on to create Glee, American Horror Story, Pose, and many other successful projects.

Recently, Hensley was seen as Ronald Miller on the hit ABC series, How to Get Away With Murder.

Some other acting credits for John Hensley include the horror movie Teeth (as Brad), the movie Shutter (as Adam), and Witchblade (as Gabriel Bowman).

He also popped up on single episodes of The Good Doctor (Oscar on Teeny Blue Eyes), NCIS: New Orleans (Theo Aufiero on Slay the Dragon), and Longmire (Zip on Sound and Fury).

NCIS cast and guest stars from Great Wide Open

In addition to John Hensley appearing as Phil Hanover on the NCIS episode called Great Wide Open, Pam Dawber plays Marcie Warren, Valarie Pettiford plays Sonia Eberhart, Wayne Charles Baker plays Tunu Alonak, Erik Passoja plays FBI Deputy Director Wayne Sweeney, Nikki McCauley plays Melanie Stafford, and Karina Noelle Castiool plays FBI Agent Ramirez.

NCIS fans will also get to see Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker again, Katrina Law back as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, and, of course, Mark Harmon as NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.