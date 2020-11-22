Who plays Brian James on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? New Amsterdam, Extinct actor guest stars

NCIS: Los Angeles returns with a new episode for Season 12 called Angry Karen.

It’s going to serve as the third episode for Season 12, and actor Matthew Bellows is going to guest star on it.

So far this season, the NCIS: LA cast has seemed a bit disjointed, especially with Nell (Renée Felice Smith) leading the team instead of Hetty (Linda Hunt).

Get our NCIS newsletter!

At the same time, Nell certainly has her own style that might just work perfectly as the leader of the team.

Nell has a tough task ahead of her, though, as she is going to be sending Sam (LL COOL J) undercover during a difficult assignment that is going to have him meeting an informant.

That plotline is where Navy Commander Brian James (Matthew Bellows) will be involved.

NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 3 synopsis

CBS has released a full synopsis for the episode called Angry Karen and it reads as follows:

“When Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret, Hanna’s life is in danger when the man tries to run him down and kill him. Also, Kensi and Deeks debate whether or not to buy their first house, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES.”

Who plays Brian James on NCIS: Los Angeles cast?

Actor Matthew Bellows takes on the role of Navy Commander Brian James in the episode that will debut on Sunday, November 22.

Bellows has been acting for a while, having popped up as an Accuser in Captain Marvel, and a guest star on shows like NCIS, Nashville, Grimm, and MacGyer over the years.

He is probably best known for the stops that he made on Extinct and New Amsterdam. Bellows played the character of Jax on 10 episodes of Extinct in 2017, and then took on the role of Dr. Clint Hartman for six episodes of New Amsterdam.

Bellows was also seen in the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas Tree Lane recently.

Below, Bellows is shown in a scene that he filmed with Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently as the character Frank Kingston.

Holt gets the most action out here. pic.twitter.com/3oJxZrTZxw — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) April 21, 2020

The new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles is also going to feature a former American Idol star guesting as one of the characters. It will be interesting to see just how many viewers recognize him in this new role.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.