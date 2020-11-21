Former American Idol finalist joins NCIS: Los Angeles cast for new episode

The NCIS: Los Angeles cast is going to include an interesting guest star appearing on the next episode of the show.

For die-hard fans of the hit reality competition show, American Idol, his face might seem very familiar.

It has been a while since he was on American Idol, though, it’s also possible that viewers aren’t going to be able to place where they know him from.

Who plays Logan on NCIS: LA Season 12, Episode 3?

During the third episode of the season, singer and actor Kevin Covais is going to show up and play the character of Logan. It’s a small role that will be part of a subplot, but he was probably very excited to get the call.

The episode is called Angry Karen, and it will appear for the first time on Sunday, November 22 on CBS.

Who is Kevin Covais from American Idol?

Kevin Patrick Covais is from Levittown, New York, and he appeared on American Idol Season 5.

At the age of just 16, Kevin became one of the 12 finalists competing for America’s Vote that season. Unfortunately, he ended up becoming the second finalist eliminated that season, meaning he finished in 11th place.

At the time, Kevin was very notable and recognizable on the show, but since that was the American Idol 2006 season — when Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson were still the primary judges — it might be hard for some fans to place him on the show.

Faces that might be more memorable from that year include American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and runner-up Katharine McPhee, who has made a name for herself by acting on shows like Scorpion.

It was also the season that saw Kellie Pickler and Chris Daughtry compete, and they have gone on to have extremely successful musical careers.

Below is a video of Kevin performing on American Idol Season 5. It is followed by a red carpet interview that he did after the show where he referenced a movie called College that he appeared in.

The trio of NCIS shows have all returned with new episodes

The new season of NCIS just debuted this week and it left some viewers confused and frustrated about what is going on. Rather than deal with the current state of the world, the flagship show is telling some stories from the past.

And over at NCIS: New Orleans, a lot of fans are learning who Scott Bakula (he plays Pride) is married to based on a new full-time character for the show.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.