Who is the Wakandan warrior Ayo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Warning: Spoilers follow for this week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

There was a surprising twist at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier this week with the appearance of a Wakandan warrior.

Her is everything you need to know about Ayo, as she showed up at the end of the episode and confronted Winter Soldier.

Who is Ayo in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Ayo appeared at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and approached Winter Solder, demanding he turn over Baron Zemo.

Falcon, Zemo, and Winter Soldier were following up some leads about the super soldier serum when Winter Soldier said he was going to take a walk.

He followed what was basically bread crumbs, as he picked up small silver spheres and followed them into an alley. He reached the ally, looked around and then turned and saw Ayo standing there looking at him.

He didn’t seem surprised, and then she asked for Zemo.

Ayo is second in charge of the Dora Mailaje, the all-female fighting force that protects Wakanda. She serves under Okoye and is the protector of King T’Challa.

As mentioned in this episode, Wakanda has a huge problem with Baron Zemo, who was the man who murdered King T’Chaka with a terrorist bomb before framing Winter Soldier in Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Ayo was last seen battling in Avengers: Infinity War against Thanos during his attack on Earth.

Now, it seems that Ayo is back and wants to either return Zemo to prison or to kill him for the death of King T’Chaka.

Luckily, she approached Winter Soldier first, as he has a relationship with the Kingdom of Wakanda after they helped save his life and de-program him from the Winter Soldier controls.

Falcon and Winter Soldier update

In the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky broke Baron Zemo out of prison to help him and Falcon track down who was making the super-soldier serum and put a stop to it.

However, along the way, they had to travel to the evil Madripoor, found out what happened to Sharon Carter since Captain America: Civil War, and finally faced off with Ayo at the end.

Black Panther II hits theaters on July 8, 2022, and this is the first time a character from that world has been seen since Avengers: Endgame, so it will be interesting to see what is happening in that world, especially with Black Panther leaving the MCU following Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams on Disney+, with new episodes hitting on Fridays.