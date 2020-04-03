Who is leaving Station 19? Will Season 3 kill off another character?

Fans want to know who is leaving Station 19 after what took place at the end of the latest episode.

A new episode aired on Thursday night that was called “No Days Off,” and there were quite a few twists and turns within the show.

Season 3, Episode 11, was mostly used for character development, with Ben (played by Jason George) having the overarching story of needing to find a new professional partner.

Also, Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) revealed his grandfather was a Nazi, Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) took a huge step forward as a new father, and Bishop (Danielle Savre) was finally able to relax with her girlfriend.

It was a really good episode, and one that anyone who enjoys these characters should watch (and possible re-watch), but it’s not why all of the questions are coming.

In the background of the episode, alarms were going off about a massive fire taking place somewhere in Seattle. That progressed as each character was eventually called in, culminating with a five-alarm revelation in the final moments.

As Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) — who was on hand with Ben helping him out — came to realize, along with the viewers at home, a five-alarm fire meant every firefighter in Seattle had been called to one scene.

Who is leaving Station 19?

The April 2 episode ended with the rest of Station 19 arriving at the fire, but then it came to an end before the action got started. In the preview for next week, though, the drama was escalated to another level.

The trailer for Season 3, Episode 12, told viewers that someone would fall during the next installment.

It is obviously a strong hint that someone is about to die on the show, which, of course, leads to curiosity about who is leaving the Station 19 cast.

Included in that preview is a few different names of firefighters on the scene who might die. But it could all be a red herring to pump up the excitement and get people to tune in.

Although, last season, the show did kill off a main character right after he became engaged so anything can happen.

Station 19 Season 4

Maya, Sullivan, Andy, Travis, and Jack all seen to be in danger during the upcoming episode.

It’s called “I’ll Be Seeing You,” which, again, hints at death, but the episode description doesn’t reveal any good hints about an outcome.

Is a character going to die on the show? Is an actor going to leave the Station 19 cast? We aren’t sure yet, as this one has been kept under wraps quite well.

But with two major deaths already during Station 19 Season 3, we won’t put anything past the writers.

The good news is that Station 19 Season 4 has already been ordered. Even if the season ends on a cliffhanger (or two), we can look forward to resolution in the fall.

We are all going to have to tune in to the April 9 episode of Station 19 to find out exactly what happens. Expect some characters from Station 19 to also pop up during the Grey’s Anatomy season finale next week.

Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.