Bridgerton, the new Netflix series from Shondaland, has every viewer who watches and every character in the series asking the very same question: Who is Lady Whistledown?

The answer is, in fact, revealed in the very last moment during the very last Bridgerton episode in Season 1.

So, for those who want to be surprised, note this is where you should stop reading since the major spoiler of the initial series is about to be spilled.

Who is Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown?

So who is the mysterious writer of the London rag called Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers in which the author anonymously shares all kinds of secrets belonging to high society snobs as well as some decent folk, too?

That would be…

Well, wait a bit.

First, to set up the reveal, let’s examine the circumstances.

During the Bridgerton storyline that stretches out during eight episodes and centers around Daphne Bridgerton’s quest for a suitable mate, a familiar voice narrates the events that take place in her London circle, circa 1913.

That narrator is Julie Andrews, otherwise referred to as The Singing Nun from The Sound of Music.

Andrews does not just voice certain aspects of the antics of the characters from Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance series to help watchers follow Daphne’s love story with the duke, but also to learn of the trials and tribulations of the Bridgerton clan and their neighboring rivals, the Featheringtons.

She also conjures up a daily gossip sheet in which she manages to get to the right people without ever letting on who she actually is.

The guesses are many, frequent, and far-fetched — from the highs of society to the bellows of the servants who obey their every wish.

At first, many believe that one of the Bridgerton clan commands the post as the steamy gossipmonger, but that person — namely Eloise Bridgerton — is just as curious about Whistledown’s true identity as everyone else.

And in that everyone else includes Queen Charlotte, who seeks Eloise’s help in tracking down the mysterious writer.

The identity of Lady Whistledown

After all of this information has been imparted and shared during the eight juicy episodes that make up Season 1 of the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton, Lady Whistledown appears in the flesh as fine horses pull her ride that is taking her to parts unknown.

While she moves along, she wears a hooded cape — as was the traveling cloak for the woman of the day — when she is first seen inside her carriage as she hides behind the shadows of her chosen garment. Then, her nose appears and finally, her face does too.

So who is she?

Why the culprit, er, the person known as Lady Whistledown is none other than Penelope Featherington.

Surprise!

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.