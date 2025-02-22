While Whoopi Goldberg’s out sick The View teases a new co-host

Whoopi Goldberg has been out sick on The View following her SNL 50 Anniversary Special red carpet walk.

Whoopi, who just shared some “secret news” with the ladies, contracted the flu and missed a week of work on The View.

Whoopi will be presenting at the upcoming Oscars in Los Angeles in early March, so this sickness is coming at a bad time for the veteran host.

Joy Behar stepped up again to cover for Whoopi, as she did in January while Whoopi was off in Paris.

Joy, who is starring in her Off-Broadway show, My First Ex-Husband, may not be able to maintain the stamina required to moderate The View.

Joy may need extra time off, which could be why The View is teasing a special new co-host.

Ariana Debose set to co-host on The View

ABC News sent a special press release showcasing The View’s schedule for the next week.

The ladies on The View have a great week coming up with stars like Susan Lucci, from All My Children fame, Superman’s son, Will Reeve, and Chelsea Handler.

One day, there will be a unique political episode of The View featuring Senator. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, but one other guest is worth noting.

Unsurprisingly, The View is trying new things with hosts while Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin’s contracts are not in place for Season 29 and beyond.

According to Lauri Hogan from ABC Media Relations, the View will have a special guest co-host one day during the week.

Ariana Debose, from Hamilton and West Side Story, will guest co-host on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Ariana was recently on The View as a guest and spoke about her time on Hamilton.

While Whoopi usually has off that day, Joy would be on hand so that a guest co-host could mean a shake-up at the table. Perhaps Sara Haines will step in to moderate during that time.

The View hosts share some advice for their younger selves

Several co-hosts sat down to hypothetically meet their younger selves for coffee. Talking to your younger self from a more experienced vantage point is an exercise.

It was a poignant watch, especially for Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who were kind to their younger self. Sunny Hostin did not like her hair when she was younger and did not hold back on the criticism.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.