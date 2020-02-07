Where was Netflix’s Locke & Key filmed?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The new Netflix original series Locke & Key hit the streaming giant today and features an adaptation of the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The series tells the story of the Locke family, who moves to their family’s old home after the death of the father.

Here is a look at the scenic location where the Netflix series took place.

Locke & Key: The fictional location

The comic book series saw the Locke family move back to their ancestral home in Lovecraft, Massachusettes.

That makes sense, as the entire ideas in the Locke & Key comic book series were Lovecraftian in nature — and the Netflix series also showed that in the finale.

For those who don’t know, Lovecraftian horror is a subgenre of horror that emphasizes cosmic horror and was named after author H.P. Lovecraft. He is possibly best known for stories involving the Cthulhu.

He also influenced H.R. Giger, and specifically that artists rendering of the Xenomorphs that would appear in the Alien movie franchise.

However, the Netflix original series was not located in Lovecraft, Massachusettes, although it was a coastal town in Massachusettes.

Interestingly, it wasn’t necessarily a change made by the filmmakers.

Joe Hill made the call. He chose to call the town Matheson, Massachusetts — named after horror author Richard Matheson.

“It was actually Joe Hill’s idea to do that. It was an homage to Richard Matheson, one of Joe’s favorites, so that was really his choice to do that,” executive producer Carlton Cuse told IGN. “There was a lot of Lovecraftian elements in the comics and then when we moved it to TV, [Joe] was like, ‘I wanted to honor another author.'”

Richard Matheson is known for horror stories I Am Legend, Stir of Echos, Duel, and Hell House — all of which were turned into movies themselves.

Matheson also wrote several stories and scripts for The Twilight Zone, including Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.

Matheson was also someone that horror author Stephen King admired a great deal. That is important because, as most fans know, author Joe Hill is also Stephen King’s son.

Where was Locke & Key filmed?

Now, Locke & Key was not filmed in Massachusettes.

The Netflix original series was filmed in Canada. Specifically, the series was shot in Nova Scotia, Toronto, and Ontario.

Filming for the series took place from February 11 until July 5, 2019. Most of the filming was done in Toronto.

All 10 episodes of Locke & Key are currently streaming on Netflix.