When does the next new Riverdale episode air on The CW? That is the question on fans’ minds after they tuned in Wednesday night to find out the Season 4 musical episode was not airing as scheduled.

It has been over a month since viewers were treated to the latest drama unfolding with Archie (KJ Apa) Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty (Lili Reinhart).

Fans are getting antsy as they await how the rest of senior year will unfold for the Riverdale crew.

When is the next new episode of Riverdale airing?

Although it was a bummer that The CW pushed the new episodes of Riverdale back, there is some good news. The next new episode of Riverdale will air on Wednesday, April 15.

Wicked Little Town is the title of the next Season 4 episode of The CW show. It is the annual Riverdale musical episode and is bound to be filled with drama.

The episode focuses on Kevin’s (Casey Cott) desire to revive Riverdale’s variety show. Principal Honey (Kerr Smith), of course, takes issue with a musical number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch and forbids it from being performed.

His action causes Riverdale students to ban together and perform the entire musical as a way of rallying against Principal Honey.

Why did The CW push back new episodes of Riverdale?

The CW did not give a reason for pushing back the new episode of Riverdale one week. However, it isn’t hard to figure out the network is trying to make episodes of the show last longer.

Like all of television, production on Riverdale has been halted since mid-March due to coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown means a shorter season for the drama, and that has The CW, as well as other networks, scrambling for content.

A full season of Riverdale is 22 episodes.

There is speculation Riverdale had three episodes left to film before production was shut down. If that is the case, then The CW only has three new episodes of the drama left to air.

The shorter season has also brought into question how the show will address the departure of Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge).

It was recently revealed both original stars of the Riverdale were exiting the show at the end of Season 4.

New episodes of Riverdale return next week on The CW. Unfortunately, there are only a few shows remaining in the current season.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.