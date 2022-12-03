Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returns soon for its fall finale, and this is going to be a television event for NBC.

One of the biggest moments from the next new episode is the wedding of April Sexton and Ethan Choi.

A happy ending has been a long time coming for this One Chicago couple, and they are finally going to get a moment in the sun.

The bad news is that this is also the end of an era, as someone is leaving the Chicago Med cast on the fall finale.

After the fall finale’s debut, the long winter hiatus begins for the trio of Wednesday night shows.

At least everything will return early in January 2023, so we aren’t looking at too long of a wait. This particular break will be much shorter than the ones that were taking place during the recent years of filming.

When does Chicago Med come back on?

The Chicago Med fall finale airs on Wednesday, December 7 at 8/7c on NBC. That brings to an end the Thanksgiving break for the shows. It will be followed by the Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. fall finales on that same night.

Then, the Chicago Med 2023 return date arrives on Wednesday, January 4, when the first new episode of the new calendar year debuts.

A look at more One Chicago news

There have been some rumors about Dr. Connor Rhodes returning to Chicago Med, which looks to be something fans would really enjoy.

Elsewhere, Jon Seda teased a Chicago P.D. return, even though he has been pretty busy lately with his new show, La Brea. Seda played Detective Antonio Dawson, and his character actually first appeared over on Chicago Fire.

Regarding what’s to come on the shows, a dramatic Chicago P.D. fall finale awaits fans, where Intelligence is going to be working overtime to try to prove that Sean O’Neal is guilty. Going after the chief’s son could lead to consequences, though.

And on an explosive Chicago Fire fall finale, there is going to be a character taking part in a shocking return. That could make it a must-watch episode for One Chicago fans, especially since the producers have done a great job at keeping the name under wraps.

As a reminder, all previous episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock. That’s a great way to go back and watch some of the earlier seasons as well.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.