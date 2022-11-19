Chicago Med rumors: Could Dr. Connor Rhodes return?

Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes during the Season 5 premiere of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med rumors about the possible return of Dr. Connor Rhodes just got addressed.

For 84 episodes, Colin Donnell played Dr. Rhodes, a really important character on the show for the early seasons.

At the end of Season 4, Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) went off the rails, first killing Rhodes’ father and then turning the knife on herself.

Donnell popped into the hospital during the Season 5 premiere to sign off his character for good, but Dr. Rhodes remained alive and well in the world of One Chicago and needed a fresh start without Dr. Bekker.

Now, with another main character leaving Chicago Med, the door has opened very wide for a possible return of a character from the past.

And showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider were asked if viewers might see Dr. Rhodes again.

Could Dr. Rhodes return to Chicago Med?

“I don’t think you can ever rule that out,” co-showrunner Diane Frolov told TV Line when asked whether or not they had considered bringing Connor Rhodes back.

“Colin was a guy we loved working with. He was a very strong member of the cast for a long time, and we would welcome to see him again,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider stated.

That certainly sounds like glowing praise for the veteran actor, but would Colin Donnell want to return to the Chicago Med cast?

“I had such a great time, and I have such a fondness not only for the whole universe of the Chicago shows, but I love the city of Chicago itself so much. If it ever came a knockin’, let’s see if the schedules work out. It’d be fun to revisit that guy,” Donnell told TV Line.

“I loved my time on Chicago Med, and I loved Andy and Diane,” Donnell added.

