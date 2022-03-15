When Calls the Heart co-creator tells fans their support is crucial for Season 10

Chris McNally and Erin Krakow on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. The show’s co-creator recently told fans their support would be crucial to keeping the series on the air for a tenth season. Pic credit: Crown Media

The co-creator and executive producer of Hallmark Channel’s longest-running original series posted a letter on social media telling fans their support could help keep the show on the air. In his letter, Brian Bird thanked When Calls the Heart fans for their “eFangelism.”

“If indeed there is to be a season 10 and beyond of WCTH, it will be because you reached down into your hearts and found that same excitement and passion for rallying your friends and family to watch the only show on TV that celebrates hope, faith, and love every week,” he wrote.

Season 9 of the series premiered on March 6. Around 3.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the episode, according to Nielsen.

In his letter, Bird said he had seen levels of support among fans that reminded him of the “halcyon early days.”

“You wore WCTH T-shirts, drank coffee out of WCTH mugs, collected thousands of little hand-made hearts from all over the country, bearing messages of support, and you strung them together in a giant heartstring and sent it to the Hallmark Channel, pleading for just one more season,” Bird wrote.

Brian Bird addresses When Calls the Heart fans

When Calls the Heart premiered on Hallmark Channel in 2014. Based on a series of books by Canadian author Janette Oke, the show followed a wealthy woman, Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow), who moved to a small Canadian mining town to work as a teacher. She fell in love with and eventually married a mountie — short for Royal Canadian Mounted Police —named Jack Thornton (played by Daniel Lissing).

The series has had its share of controversy. At the end of Season 5, Jack Thornton was killed shortly after his wedding to Elizabeth. In Season 6, two men were brought in to replace him, and they vied for Elizabeth’s hand until she chose between them in the Season 8 finale.

Many fans were upset when Elizabeth chose businessman Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) over Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry). Some vowed never to watch the show again.

Renewed enthusiasm

In his letter, Bird said he had been touched by the show of enthusiasm he has seen for Season 9.

“And if you would like to see it continue, it’s your time to shine once again,” he wrote.

There has been no word yet from Hallmark Channel about whether the series will be renewed for a tenth season.

Season 9, Episode 3 of When Calls the Heart will air on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c.