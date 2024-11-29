Wheel of Fortune viewers ‘screaming at the screen’ after Ryan Seacrest makes a big blunder

It looks like Wheel of Fortune, under the purview of new host Ryan Seacrest, is still experiencing some teething problems.

The iconic game show has been in a strange place in recent months as viewers get accustomed to Pat Sajak’s replacement and the myriad of changes that come with the hosting change.

During an episode earlier this week, a contestant named Oleh decided to solve the puzzle instead of guessing a letter, which would have made the round more valuable for him.

However, Oleh wound up with $14,000 at the end of the round, narrowly missing out on the bonus round because fellow competitor Kathryn had $14,176.

It was a shocking turn of events that could have been very different.

Viewers on the Wheel of Fortune SubReddit vented their frustration about the development, with many believing that Pat would have reinforced the rules to Oleh had he still been hosting the show.

Fans are unimpressed with Ryan Seacrest

“Could Ryan not say something?” one viewer wondered as another agreed right below their comment.

“Exactly! People do this all the time, or at least try to. Pat was great at always reminding them to call another letter first though,” the viewer explained.

“I’m pretty sure Ryan did the same thing in his first or second episode, which was passable since he was new. But now?” the fan concluded.

It makes sense that viewers would give a new host some time to get to grips with the show, but he’s been on-screen for almost three months at this point.

“Pat would have reminded him to guess a letter before solving,” a third viewer said.

“We were screaming at the screen,” said another viewer, who was probably speaking for many fans.

Another viewer said that Oleh must be “upset” for not realizing the situation.

However, the critic said they were “angry at Ryan for not doing something that Pat always made a point to do in the exact situation.”

While the viewer admitted it wasn’t the “host’s job” to point out these things, “Pat always tried so now we expect it.”

Ryan needs to up his game

It’s clear that viewers expect Ryan to step up to the challenge, but different hosts will have different processes.

Ryan probably doesn’t want to emulate his predecessor because the key to his success in the role will be putting his own stamp on it.

Hopefully, viewers will warm up to Ryan in time.

The series has been a force in the ratings this season, so it’s clear that many new viewers are watching along every day.

What are your thoughts on Ryan’s decision?