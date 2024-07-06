Wheel of Fortune viewers debate: Should Maggie Sajak host instead of Ryan Seacrest?

With Ryan Seacrest taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune in just a few months, fans of the show continue to have mixed emotions.

After longtime host Pat Sajak announced his retirement last year, Wheel watchers were curious who would be tapped to fill his shoes.

When Ryan Seacrest was announced as Pat’s replacement, some were thrilled to hear the news, while others thought he was the wrong choice to co-host alongside Vanna White.

Some Wheel of Fortune fans have expressed that Pat’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, the social correspondent, might be a good host.

That conversation is ongoing, as evidenced by a recent Reddit thread titled, “[Maggie] Sajak should host the Wheel, and a man should flip.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the post, the Redditor explained their opinion, writing, “I feel Maggy was groomed for her dads job, and would be perfect.”

“I also think it would be cool to see a roll reversal for the sexes,” they continued.

Wheel of Fortune watchers don’t agree Maggie is the right person for the job

The verdict was mixed with opinions from fellow Wheel of Fortune fans and Redditors, who sounded off in the comments section.

One Redditor disagreed with the sentiment, writing, “No I don’t like nepotism,” adding that they wouldn’t mind seeing Ryan spin the wheel alongside a female co-host who has “earned” the position.

Pic credit: u/MikeShockerMLPS/Reddit

Dudebrosef agreed with the post, but most of the other commentators did not.

“Maggie hasn’t shown any indication that she’d be good at hosting,” added mjb1124, noting that she would, however, be “perfectly adequate” to fulfill Vanna White’s tile-turning position.

Others called Maggie a “nepo-baby,” who would have gotten the hosting gig “solely because [her] dad had the job.”

“Get over it,” added kerosenehat63. “They have a host. It’s just a game show. Watch Enjoy and Play along.”

Pic credit: u/MikeShockerMLPS/Reddit

According to one Wheel of Fortune fan, Maggie lacks the “X factor” to host the show.

“Just being the social media correspondent and being a stand in if one of the hosts is unavailable is as far as i’m good with her being involved on the show lol,” added another Redditor.

Maggie has experience on the stage at Sony Pictures Studios

This isn’t the first time Wheel watchers have called for Maggie to replace Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune.

Last year, shortly after Pat’s retirement news broke, fans of the show begged the blonde beauty to take over Vanna’s position.

Maggie does have some experience turning the letters on Wheel of Fortune, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to imagine her in the position.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Maggie, 29, filled in for Vanna during a 2020 episode of Wheel of Fortune.

While Pat Sajak was out for emergency surgery, Vanna temporarily replaced him while Maggie took over her job.

Maggie described the experience as “bittersweet,” as she described her father’s sudden illness to Good Morning America, explaining that he felt “horrific” abdominal pain during a walk, which turned out to be an intestinal blockage.

Pat’s surgery was successful, and before he knew it, he was back at it, doing what he did best.