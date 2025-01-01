Wheel of Fortune viewers claim Pat Sajak was ‘antisocial’ and ‘condescending’ to fans

Pat Sajak is under fire for how he treated Wheel of Fortune viewers and contestants.

For more than 40 years, Pat served as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

During his decades-long tenure, he became one of the most well-known game show hosts of his time.

When he announced his retirement last year, many Wheel watchers were devastated to hear his time had come to an end.

With Ryan Seacrest at the helm, Wheel of Fortune fans have had mixed reactions, but a recent Reddit post showed that many viewers are more pleased with Ryan’s demeanor versus Pat’s.

The post, titled “Is Ryan really engaging with the contestants?” discussed how Ryan chats it up with Wheel of Fortune players more than his predecessor did.

Pat Sajak didn’t engage with viewers or contestants, claims Wheel of Fortune fans

The post’s author claimed that during a taping of Wheel of Fortune, Pat left the stage “almost immediately” between rounds, not engaging with the audience members.

Other Wheel watchers chimed in, taking to the comments section to offer their two cents, and the consensus was that Ryan is more interactive and approachable than Pat ever was.

One former Wheel of Fortune contestant gushed that Ryan was very chatty with the players during their taping.

Another commenter claimed that Pat Sajak, however, was “very antisocial” during the taping they attended.

They continued, adding that Pat “quickly left” his podium after the cameras cut and “really didn’t address” the audience much.

Multiple Redditors reported that hostess Vanna White often interacted with the audience, unlike her former colleague Pat Sajak.

One of Pat’s critics said he was “snarky and condescending” towards players, pointing out that conversely, Ryan is “truly interested” in the contestants and what they have to say.

“Ryan has changed the tone of the show. It’s more upbeat and engaging,” added u/Jmaneke. “Pat for the last several years was just going through the motions.”

Ryan Seacrest has impressed Wheel of Fortune viewers

When Ryan took on the role of hosting Wheel of Fortune in September 2024, he knew he had some very big shoes to fill.

Despite some apprehensiveness from Wheel watchers, Ryan has settled nicely into his new role and has grown on Wheel of Fortune fans.

Wheel of Fortune fans weren’t the only ones who expressed trepidation, either; Ryan admitted he was “scared to death” to become Pat’s successor.

However, the multi-talented TV icon has proven to Wheel of Fortune viewers that he’s capable and qualified for the position.

Ryan’s soaring ratings have proven that fans of the show enjoy tuning in and spending their weeknights watching him host.