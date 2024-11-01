Wheel of Fortune viewers call out contestant for ‘worst guess in history’

One Wheel of Fortune contestant is being chastised for making the “worst” puzzle guess in the show’s history.

The October 30 episode of Wheel of Fortune got fans of the show talking on social media after Sharay Grant made a major faux pas on stage.

Sharay, a psychology graduate who recently completed her doctorate, took a spin with the new Wheel of Fortune host, Ryan Seacrest, at the helm.

The Palmdale, California, resident looked to win some cash in the “Same Name” category. After choosing her letters, she was left with a puzzle that read, “CAR & IN_INIT_ POOL.”

Rather than solve the puzzle, Sharay spun once more with just two letters left on the board.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

That’s where Sharay’s decision-making had Wheel of Fortune viewers scratching their heads.

One Wheel of Fortune contestant’s misfortune became another contestant’s advantage

Sharay decided to ask Ryan Seacrest if there was a B on the board. There was not.

Ryan’s co-host, Vanna White, cocked her head to the side to express pity for Sharay as the puzzle was quickly turned over to one of Sharay’s competitors, Ryan Burkett.

Ryan correctly solved the puzzle immediately and later went on to win the episode.

Wheel watchers called out Sharay online

Following Wednesday night’s episode, surprised Wheel watchers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to sound off.

One X user, @BenevilleTucker, shared a clip of the moment and, in his accompanying caption, asked, “Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune?”

Is this the worst guess in the history of #wheeloffortune? pic.twitter.com/DrAZx1SoKu — Tucker Beneville (@BenevilleTucker) October 30, 2024

Along with a GIF of former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak making a shocked expression, @dramatiq00 wrote, “Bruh, this lady only had the f & y missing in infinity on wheel of fortune & she asked for a b… a b where ma’am.”

“Where in the world was a B going to fit in that puzzle?!! Smh,” posted another annoyed Wheel watcher on X.

Where in the world was a B going to fit in that puzzle?!! Smh #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/IaziT9pyEw — Lockett ⚾🦋 (@ItsMeLockett) October 30, 2024

Ryan became a $100,000 winner in his Bonus Round

As it turned out, Ryan was the big winner for the evening.

He earned himself a spot in the Bonus Round, where his spin of the mini wheel landed on the ampersand symbol.

Ryan’s category was “place.” After receiving R, S, T, L, N, and E, he added three more consonants and a vowel: B, C, H, and A.

Ryan’s letter choice left him with a puzzle clue that read, “L _ C A L / B A _ E R _.”

After briefly saying hello to his grandma at home, Ryan correctly solved the puzzle “Local Bakery.”

Host Ryan Seacrest opened Ryan’s envelope to reveal he had won the $100,000 prize.

The Wheel of Fortune studio audience went wild upon hearing the news, as confetti fell from the ceiling and contestant Ryan’s best friend and mom joined him on stage to celebrate.

Ryan’s total winnings for the day equaled $122,300, making him one of Season 42’s biggest winners.