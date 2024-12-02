Wheel of Fortune fans beg Pat Sajak to come out of retirement as he returns to set: ‘Should have never left’

Pat Sajak’s fans are in for a special treat tonight.

The legendary Wheel of Fortune host is returning to Sony Pictures Studios for a one-off appearance on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Following the news that Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was pushed back to 2025, it was revealed that Pat would make one last cameo as host before 2024 ends.

Wheel of Fortune producers teased Pat’s upcoming appearance on Instagram in a Reel featuring Pat and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, the show’s social correspondent.

The video begins with Pat casually reading his script as Maggie comes into the room and says, “Hey, Pat, it’s time,” as she holds up one of his ties.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Maggie tosses the tie to Pat as he gets up from his chair.

Then, Pat is shown on stage in his suit, preparing to host the December 2 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Pat Sajak returns to the franchise for a ‘special’ episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The Reel’s caption teased, “Look who’s back behind the Wheel for a special episode of @celebritywheeloffortune 👀 Monday night at 8/7c on @abc ✨.”

Wheel of Fortune fans who watched the Reel expressed their excitement about Pat’s return in the comments section.

The consensus seemed that Wheel watchers preferred Pat over his successor, Ryan Seacrest, and they pleaded with Pat to return.

Wheel of Fortune fans plead with Pat Sajak to come out of retirement

“He should have never left!” one of Pat’s fans proclaimed.

Another Wheel of Fortune viewer credited “great host” Ryan Seacrest, adding, “But it’s fun to see [Pat] again too!”

One Instagram user urged Maggie: “Ask your dad to please come out of retirement. Sincerely, all of us Wheel fans.”

Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Others noted that the show “just isn’t the same” without Pat at the helm.

“Nothing against Ryan but haven’t watched the show since Pat left except [for] the first episode,” added @anne_marseille.

“Not the same without Pat,” their comment continued.

Pat isn’t entirely through with Wheel of Fortune

Pat’s retirement shocked Wheel of Fortune fans, who had grown accustomed to watching him on television on weeknights for more than 40 years.

But Pat’s fans can rest easy knowing he hasn’t left the Wheel of Fortune franchise just yet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Pat will return to host Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune alongside his longtime colleague, Vanna White.

Although Season 5 was initially slated to kick off this fall, as TV Insider reported, it will premiere in 2025 instead to make way for Monday Night Football.

This will allow for a “more consistent, weekly run” of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which will most likely air on Monday nights on ABC.

The new premiere date has not yet been announced, leaving Wheel watchers anxiously awaiting the news so they can clear their schedules to ensure they don’t miss Pat’s return to the small screen, doing what he has done best for decades.

In the meantime, Pat’s fans can catch him tonight for a special episode featuring Chance the Rapper, Dionne Warwick, and Lil Jon.