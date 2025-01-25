Wheel of Fortune contestants break streak with ‘rare’ Bonus Round feat

Wheel of Fortune fans were impressed with the contestants’ efforts this week.

In a rarely seen turn of events, Wheel of Fortune players pulled off a “perfect” week.

That was in regards to Bonus Rounds, that is.

On Reddit, u/RAS310 pointed out that every Bonus Round was won this week, a feat that has only been pulled off four times in 13 years.

The spoiler post was titled, “This is only the fourth time that has happened since 2012.”

“We pulled off a rare Perfect Bonus Round Week!” the caption began.

Wheel of Fortune fans watched a ‘Perfect Bonus Round Week’ unfold

“All five Bonus Rounds of the week were won, in a season where it felt like we were struggling to win more than one per week for a while,” it continued.

“This has only happened three other times since 2012.”

The Redditor elaborated on their observation, providing a spoiler with a comprehensive analysis.

The post detailed a rundown of the other instances in which Bonus Rounds were impeccably won, including every category, clue, and puzzle solution.

Before this week’s impressive run, the preceding “perfect” Bonus Rounds took place in June 2015, May 2021, and April 2022.

Wheel of Fortune fans notice an uptick in bankruptcies

On the other side of the coin, another recent revelation came to light in regard to Wheel of Fortune records.

Another Reddit thread posted earlier this month was titled, “Just saw FOUR bankruptcies in a row! Is that the most there’s ever been?”

“Just happened in the first puzzle tonight,” the Redditor wrote.

“ANOTHER 4 IN A ROW JUST HAPPENED!?!?!! IT HAPPENED TWICE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE SHOW!!”

Interestingly, Wheel watchers took note of seemingly more contestants landing on the “bankrupt” wheel wedges since host Ryan Seacrest took over the reins in Season 41.

Per another Reddit post uploaded in October 2024, a Wheel of Fortune viewer wondered whether Ryan had “bad juju” or perhaps whether the wheel “misses” former host Pat Sajak.

So, was Ryan bad luck? According to mathematical probability, the chances of a Wheel of Fortune contestant landing on a “bankrupt” wedge is 8.33 percent.

With such a low chance of going bankrupt on the show, it stands to reason that Wheel watchers began noticing more instances of players losing all their earnings.

Ryan Seacrest made light of a series of unfortunate events during his first month as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

In September 2024, Ryan questioned a run of bad luck after a trio of contestants experienced some incredibly bad luck.

Three contestants landed on the “bankrupt” wedge in three consecutive turns in an unbelievable run of misfortune.

This just happened on Wheel of Fortune…



Ryan acknowledged the mishaps, jokingly asking, “Should we have a conversation with this wheel?”

As the gameplay continued, another contestant landed on a “Lose a Turn” wedge, followed by two more “bankrupt” wedges.

Once again, Ryan made light of the situation.

“So, I’m new here. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Ryan teased as the events unfolded.