What If…? Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

What If…? debuted on Disney+ this summer, the first animated series to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series took events that happened in MCU movies and asked what would happen if there was a different outcome to certain situations.

This caused several bad things to happen, including the end of the world more than once. It also gave fans one last time to enjoy the presence of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa.

Here is everything we know so far about What If…? Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of What If…?

The good news is that What If…? joins Loki in the Marvel Disney+ series’ that will get a second season.

This is never a sure thing.

WandaVision was critically acclaimed and earned Emmy Awards, but it will not get a second season. Instead, Scarlet Witch will return for the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the second series released and it will move on to a big-screen movie with Sam Wilson taking the lead in the fourth Captain America movie.

Loki was the first Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season, and it was announced after the series ended.

However, with What If…?, the news came early on when Disney revealed a second season was in the works and this would only be the first part of the alternate world stories.

Release date latest: When does What If…? Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when What If…? Season 2 will arrive.

There are a lot of Marvel shows already set up for the next year, with Hawkeye hitting in November 2021 and then in 2022, series such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight coming.

There is a chance that Marvel could fit in What If…? in 2022 sometime, but the chances are more likely it will hit in 2023, which is also when Loki Season 2 might arrive.

What If…? Season 2 cast updates

There is no word on who will appear in What If…? Season 2.

Almost assuredly, Jeffrey Wright will be back to voice The Watcher when the series starts its second season.

As for the voice cast, most of the cast members from the Marvel Cinematic Universe reprised their roles in Season 1. However, there were exceptions.

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlet Johannson (Black Widow), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) did not reprise their roles.

However, there were some familiar voices in the cast, and most of them should return for Season 2 with the exception of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after recording his Season 1 performances.

What If…? Season 2 spoilers

If What If…? Season 2 takes the same form as Season 1, it should approach more MCU movies. However, that is not set in stone concerning how Season 1 ended.

The first season had changes made to:

Captain America: The First Avenger – Peggy Carter became the Captain instead of Steve Rogers. Guardians of the Galaxy – T’Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. The Avengers – Someone killed The Avengers before they could form. Doctor Strange – Instead of Stephen Strange losing his hands, Christine Palmer died in the accident. Ant-Man and the Wasp – Hank Pym went in for Janet but they came out with the zombie virus. Iron Man – Killmonger saved Tony Stark’s life, so Iron Man ever existed. Thor – Thor was an only child, and only wanted to party. Avengers: Age of Ultron – Ultron gained Vision’s body and killed Thanos, taking all the Infinity Stones.

Things then changed in the ninth episode, when Ulton came for Watcher and he had to gather characters from each of the previous storylines to help him stop Ultron.

There are a lot of movies left to choose from, including the Spider-Man movies, two more Thor movies, two more Captain America movies, Infinity War and Endgame, Black Panther, the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, two more Iron Man movies, and more when it finally comes out.

There is also a chance that things change up.

What If…? Season 2 could revisit some of the worlds from the first season. It could also have Watcher pay for interfering – which violated his oath – and force him to face the wrath of the Watcher’s Council.

Disney+ has yet to announce when What If…? Season 2 will premiere.