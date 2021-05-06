What does 002/004 mean in the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer?

Eleven’s room in Stranger Things. Pic credit: Netflix

Netflix released a brand-new teaser trailer for Stranger Things Season 4, and there one thing that had many fans confused. It listed the trailer as 002/004.

This is easy to explain, though, and it could hint what is to come for fans of the Netflix fantasy series.

What does 002/004 mean in Stranger Things trailer?

The tag “002/004” is simply a numbering method for the planned teaser trailers for Stranger Things on Netflix.

Way back in February 2020, the first Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer hit that showed David Harbour’s Jim Hopper working on a chain gang in Russia.

This was the first clue that Jim Hopper survived the explosion in Stranger Things Season 3.

That Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer was listed as “001/004.”

The new Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer showed the Rainbow Room and hinted that more of Eleven’s memories likely were going to return from her time spent there. This trailer was “002/004.”

This was the second teaser, so clearly this is a numbering method, meaning that fans should expect two more teaser trailers before the first major trailer hits. These should likely feature the kids from the series and maybe one with Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers.

Finn Wolfhard hinted that the fourth season of Stranger Things probably won’t hit until 2022, so that gives fans the rest of the year, anxiously awaiting these next two teasers for the series.

What will come in Stranger Things Season 4?

Finn Wolfhard also revealed this will be the darkest season of Stranger Things yet.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say in season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be,’ exploding rats and everything. But really, season four so far, it’s the darkest season that’s ever been…”

From the hints based on the new trailer, the fourth season of Stranger Things could show one of the kids escaping from the laboratory that once held Eleven. That could mean another special powered person could show up this next season.

The Duffer Brothers also revealed that Stranger Things Season 4 would move outside Hawkins for an extended period. Whether this is Jim Hopper in Russia or a new kid in another town won’t be known until closer to the new season’s release.

There is also a hint this could be the penultimate season of Stranger Things.

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” Matt Duffer told THR. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stranger Things Season 4 will hit Netflix either in late 2021 or early 2022.