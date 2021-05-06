Stranger Things Season 4: ‘HNL Control Room’ trailer released, teasing more news to follow

Key artwork for Season 2 of Stranger Things. Pic credit: Netflix

It has been a very long wait between Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Some of this delay has been entirely out of the network’s hands thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, now there appears to be some news emerging regarding an update.

Albeit a very cryptic one.

It comes through a trailer apparently from the Hawkins National Laboratory.

Things are not looking good at the Hawkins National Laboratory

Showing several television screens, classical music plays throughout the clip as brief snippets of scenes show on each monitor.

It’s really hard to make out a lot of what is being shown in each brief shot thanks to the grainy imagery circa the 1980s. However, as Digital Spy points out, the CCTV footage reveals “a door handle, a chessboard and an eight ball.”

What is disturbing about these items is the fact that they are all splattered in blood, showing something truly horrible has gone down.

However, it is the caption supplied by Netflix that has really piqued the interest of Stranger Things fans.

Could a release date for Season 4 be announced?

“Due to technical difficulties, Hawkins National Laboratory will be closed until further notice. We will be back in service tomorrow at 9:00 AM ET,” the caption reads.

While it could just be a quirky quote to go with the Season 4 trailer for Stranger Things, the general assumption by most is that viewers should probably monitor Netflix’s official YouTube on May 6 at 9:00 AM.

As for what could be revealed then, is anyone’s guess. However, once again, the consensus appears to be that fans are eager to see a Season 4 premiere date drop.

What does the new Stranger Things video mean?

Along with the potential of further details dropping shortly relating to Season 4 of Stranger Things, fans are already trying to glean additional information from the trailer.

The Hawkins National Laboratory featured heavily in Season 1 of Stranger Things, showing that Season 4 could return to its roots regarding the storyline.

According to IGN, this could result in a new child akin to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) making an appearance. Although, with the footage shown, it could come via bloody means to escape the laboratory.

Another suggestion sees it linking it to Hopper (David Harbour), who was first thought to be dead in the Season 3 finale of Stranger Things but later turned out to be alive.

In a clip shared by the Stranger Things YouTube channel, Hopper was shown to be in Russia, which doesn’t really link to the new teaser shared today.

However, at a stretch, the chessboard could be an oblique reference to the Cold War that was drawing to a close at the time between the US and Russia.

Of course, fans will probably just have to wait a little longer in order to find out more.

Season 4 of Stranger Things will air on Netflix at a later date.