What is the Rainbow Room in Stranger Things Season 4 trailer?

The Rainbow Room in the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer. Pic credit: Netflix

A new Stranger Things Season 4 trailer is here, and this one presents a look at the Rainbow Room.

The trailer shows kids playing in the Rainbow Room, including some playing an interesting game of chess with monster figures.

At the end, a man walks into the room and greets the children, saying he has something big planned for them, and then asks Eleven if she is listening.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is what you need to know about the Rainbow Room in the new Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer.

What is the Rainbow Room in Stranger Things?

The Rainbow Room was in Hawkins National Laboratory. It was a playroom for Eleven and other child-aged test subjects.

You could differentiate the room from the other rooms in the lab because of a rainbow mural in its doorway, and as this trailer shows, on the floor.

In her early years at the lab, Eleven played in the rainbow room with Eight. When Eleven’s mother tried to save her, she made her way all the way to the Rainbow Room before lab personnel caught her.

When Eleven and her mother reunited, she saw her mom’s memories of trying to rescue her from the Rainbow Room, and that is how she could find Kali (Eight).

Now, the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer shows we might see much more from the Rainbow Room.

Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix

There is still no release date for Stranger Things Season 4. Actor Finn Wolfhard hinted it might not come until 2022 because they were still filming the season.

Wolfhard added this would be the “darkest season yet” for Stranger Things.

“Every season it gets darker. I will say in season three I was like, ‘This is the darkest season that there’ll ever be,’ exploding rats and everything,” Wolfhard said. “But really, season four so far, it’s the darkest season that’s ever been…”

“Every year it gets amped-up. Every year it gets funnier, and darker and sadder, and everything. So I’m really excited for people to see it.”

The delay in Stranger Things Season 4 was because of the pandemic. The good news, it seemed to give the Duffer Brothers time to come up with something special.

“Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is,” Ross Duffer told THR. “[The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stranger Things Season 4 expects to be the penultimate season of the Netflix series.

Stranger Things Season 4 is still filming and should hit later in 2021, or possibly as late as 2022 on Netflix.