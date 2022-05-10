Vikings: Valhalla: Florian Munteanu joins cast as a general of the Byzantine Empire

Florian Munteanu has been cast to star in Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla as General George Maniakes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Already, Vikings: Valhalla has been a huge success for Netflix. Taking over from the original History Channel series, the new show delves into a bunch of new characters and is set some 100 years after the events that occurred in Vikings.

In Season 1, viewers were introduced to Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and his sister, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), as they traveled from Greenland to the famed (but fictional) Norwegian city of Kattegat.

Now, with Season 2 already filmed and Season 3 confirmed, it comes as no surprise that a new casting announcement has been made.

Florian Munteanu will portray General George Maniakes

Florian Munteanu has joined the cast of Vikings: Valhalla, according to Deadline. He will portray a character called General George Maniakes.

According to The Historian’s Hut, George was a talented Greek general of the Byzantine Empire who managed to briefly take over the island of Sicily.

Harald Sigurdsson (portrayed by Leo Suter in the TV show) helped in this campaign. At the time, Harald was the head of the Varangian Guard, which was a part of the Byzantine Empire.

Currently, in Vikings: Valhalla, Harald is involved in bitter — but mostly localized — disputes, and it will be interesting to see how he winds up under the helm of George.

Florian Munteanu has previously portrayed Viktor Drago in Creed II and Creed 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will also appear in Lionsgate’s upcoming Borderlands movie, which is an adaptation of the video game and stars Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. Borderlands will drop in cinemas later in the year.

Prior to the announcement, the actor shared a video on his official Instagram account that showed off his washboard abs.

In the caption, he wrote, “If this is not ready nothing ever will be,” also sharing some sword emojis. Since the Vikings: Valhalla, announcement, many fans are assuming this post was in reference to his casting.

When will Florian Munteanu appear in Vikings: Valhalla?

Also, per The Hollywood Reporter, Munteanu will not make his appearance until Season 3 of Vikings: Valhalla. So there is a bit of a wait for fans wanting to see his character pop up in Season 2.

This makes sense, though, as the casting announcement is only new, and filming has already been completed on the second installment of the historical drama series.

It also gives a hint as to where the storyline is headed. Potentially, Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla could see Harald getting involved with George Maniakes or, at least, moving him in that general direction before placing him firmly in that storyline by Season 3.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 2 will air in 2023.