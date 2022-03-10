Vikings: Valhalla: The ratings are in and Netflix releases scheduling plan for Seasons 2 and 3

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, and Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, as seen in the promotional poster for Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla. Pic credit: Netflix

With Vikings: Valhalla being out for nearly two weeks now, it is time to take a look at how the new historical drama series has fared among viewers.

The new series, released by Netflix on March 25, follows the intertwined stories of Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and fellow Viking Harald Sigurdson (Leo Suter).

The story is set in the Viking Age and dives into the social and religious aspects the Vikings were facing after the brutal St. Brice’s Day Massacre by the English.

The series will look familiar for fans of History Channel’s Vikings because it is filmed at the same locations and uses the same sets even though it is based some 100 years after the events that unfolded in the original series.

When Netflix first took on the new series, it immediately greenlit it for 24 episodes. Now that the first eight have dropped for Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla, the ratings are finally in.

Season 1 reaches the Top 10 Netflix chart

According to a press release by MGM and on behalf of Netflix, it appears that Vikings: Valhalla was certainly a hit with viewers.

For the week starting Monday, February 28, a staggering 113.38 million viewing hours on the streaming platform was dedicated to Vikings: Valhalla.

But, hey, Vikings: Valhalla dropped three days before that. So, how many hours were racked up then?

According to the press release, 80.5 million hours were dedicated to the new series before the reportable week, giving a total of 194 million hours in the first nine days it aired.

How does that rate, according to the Netflix charts?

Well, it places it at the number one spot for that week in 59 countries across the world. It also places it in the Top 10 English-language series list for a total of 90 countries.

That’s pretty impressive stuff. Now, it will be interesting to see how it fares over the coming weeks.

Top 10 list for Netflix for the week starting February 28. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 and 3 scheduling is announced

With the success of the first season already established and fans knowing that another 16 episodes are guaranteed, when can we expect to see the next installment of Vikings: Valhalla?

A previous Monsters and Critics article has already predicted that viewers will have to wait until this time next year to see Season 2, and a new article by Deadline has also confirmed this.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla has already wrapped, with filming on the first two seasons run concurrently. This means that Season 2 will drop in 2023.

It has also been confirmed that production on Season 3 “will begin later this spring.” This also makes it look like it will be likely that the third season will drop sometime in 2024.

Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla is currently streaming on Netflix.