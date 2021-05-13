Vikings: History Channel quietly announces air dates for Season 6B

Alexander Ludwig stars as Bjorn Ironside in Vikings. Pic credit: History Channel

It been a long wait for fans of Vikings to watch the final ten episodes on the History Channel.

Along with this, many fans were disappointed to learn that Amazon Prime members would get to see the final instalments well before the History Channel aired them.

However, an air date has finally been announced — albeit quietly via a new trailer posted to the History Channel’s official YouTube channel.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Season 6B of Vikings drops in June

For those desperate to get their final Vikings fix before Netflix takes over with Vikings: Valhalla, there is still a bit of a wait. In fact, there are 23 days to be exact.

The final installment of Vikings will drop on Saturday, June 5. Airing at 8/7c, two episodes will premiere on that date. It will then follow the standard one episode per week following after that, excluding June 19.

According to the synopsis, Season 6B will follow “the inevitable fates of the sons of the late Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and other beloved characters.” And, for those who have Amazon Prime, you know already how this all ends.

In addition to the two-hour premiere episode on June 5, there will also be a one-hour special that will air prior to that and is titled Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings. The synopsis is below.

“[Vikings: The Saga of the Vikings] finds Bjorn reunited with his brothers Ivar and Hvitserk for a strange gathering after Bjorn is gravely injured in battle. As they share tales of the exploits of their people and prophecies of Ragnarök, it becomes clear this is not a simple reunion.”

Alex Hogh Andersen stars as Ivar the Boneless in Vikings. Pic credit: History Channel/Bernard Walsh

Vikings Season 6B trailer released

The news of the Season 6B premiere on History Channel came via a trailer, which opens with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) lying on the ground while a battle rages around him.

“The time of great heroes is over,” says Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), who is Bjorn’s wife. “The golden age of the Vikings is gone.”

The clip continues and reminds viewers of the conflicts that were currently underway when the first half of Season 6 concluded.

For those lamenting the end of Vikings, Netflix has already started production on a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, which will be set approximately 100 years after the events that will unfold in Season 6B of Vikings. This will mean a new cast of characters and Netflix has released the following synopsis for it.

“The new saga begins 100 years after the original series concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.”

Season 6B of Vikings will air Saturday nights at 8/7c from June 5 on the History Channel.